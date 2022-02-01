England beat Afghanistan to reach Under-19s Cricket World Cup final
|Under-19 World Cup semi-final, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
|England U19 231-6 (47 overs): Bell 56* (67), Horton 53* (36), Thomas 50 (69)
|Afghanistan U19 215-9 (47 overs): Noor 60 (87); Ahmed 4-41
|England won by 15 runs (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method)
|Scorecard
The England Under-19s men's team are through to a Cricket World Cup final for the first time in 24 years after beating Afghanistan in a thrilling semi-final.
Leg spinner Rehan Ahmed took three wickets in the penultimate over to help seal a 15-run victory in Antigua.
It is the first time England have reached the final of the U19 World Cup since winning it in 1998.
They will face either Australia or India on 5 February.
In a match shortened to 47 overs per side because of rain, England posted 231-6 thanks to half-centuries from George Thomas (50), George Bell (56 not out) and Alex Horton (53 not out).
They were in trouble at 136-6 before Bell and Horton put together a 95-run partnership to give England a respectable total to defend.
Afghanistan looked in control of the chase at 94-1 before three wickets in 12 balls pegged them back.
But the game then turned on its head, twice, inside the last four overs.
At 188-6, Afghanistan needed 43 from 24 balls as James Sales began the fourth-to-last over.
But the England paceman bowled two no-balls to start the over and conceded 20 runs to completely change the run chase.
However, England rallied. Joshua Boyden conceded just four runs off the next over before Ahmed stepped up to bowl the penultimate six balls.
The England spinner turned match-winner with a stunning over as he struck with his first, fourth and fifth deliveries to leave Afghanistan nine wickets down and with too big of a mountain to climb.
"I don't think I really expected it to get that tight at the end the way things were going, but credit to the lads," England captain Tom Prest told ESPN Cricinfo.
"I can't really believe it."
