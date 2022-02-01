England beat Afghanistan to reach Under-19s Cricket World Cup final

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Under-19 World Cup semi-final, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
England U19 231-6 (47 overs): Bell 56* (67), Horton 53* (36), Thomas 50 (69)
Afghanistan U19 215-9 (47 overs): Noor 60 (87); Ahmed 4-41
England won by 15 runs (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method)
Scorecard

The England Under-19s men's team are through to a Cricket World Cup final for the first time in 24 years after beating Afghanistan in a thrilling semi-final.

Leg spinner Rehan Ahmed took three wickets in the penultimate over to help seal a 15-run victory in Antigua.

It is the first time England have reached the final of the U19 World Cup since winning it in 1998.

They will face either Australia or India on 5 February.

In a match shortened to 47 overs per side because of rain, England posted 231-6 thanks to half-centuries from George Thomas (50), George Bell (56 not out) and Alex Horton (53 not out).

They were in trouble at 136-6 before Bell and Horton put together a 95-run partnership to give England a respectable total to defend.

Afghanistan looked in control of the chase at 94-1 before three wickets in 12 balls pegged them back.

But the game then turned on its head, twice, inside the last four overs.

At 188-6, Afghanistan needed 43 from 24 balls as James Sales began the fourth-to-last over.

But the England paceman bowled two no-balls to start the over and conceded 20 runs to completely change the run chase.

However, England rallied. Joshua Boyden conceded just four runs off the next over before Ahmed stepped up to bowl the penultimate six balls.

The England spinner turned match-winner with a stunning over as he struck with his first, fourth and fifth deliveries to leave Afghanistan nine wickets down and with too big of a mountain to climb.

"I don't think I really expected it to get that tight at the end the way things were going, but credit to the lads," England captain Tom Prest told ESPN Cricinfo.

"I can't really believe it."

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, at 00:13 2 Feb

    Great game. Fantastic for England to win. Spare a thought to the boys from Afghanistan that are basically stateless and a long way from home.

    • Reply posted by Rb, at 09:52 2 Feb

      Rb replied:
      Nice comment. Shame on the thumbs down

  • Comment posted by bob, at 23:00 1 Feb

    Well done Afghanistan! They are a REAL cricket nation now and can only improve to match all the rest.

    • Reply posted by Onefromthemodem, at 09:42 2 Feb

      Onefromthemodem replied:
      So many quality role models in their men's team, Rashid Khan especially.

  • Comment posted by 5playersfrommcrwinpl, at 06:55 2 Feb

    It's no wonder that we struggle at sport in this country , some of the negative comments on here are unbelievable. They are young men starting out in the game and win a semi and people want to criticise. There is even one comment suggesting the captain didn't make reference to a certain player . These lads are representing there country no doubt having along path to get there . Well done boys

    • Reply posted by LockStockBringo, at 08:29 2 Feb

      LockStockBringo replied:
      There are 90+ comments on here almost all of which are positive and you've picked out the one 'negative' comment. Congrats on the up votes you were begging for.

  • Comment posted by hector300, at 23:12 1 Feb

    The Afghan lads did really well. If it had not been England I would have wanted them to win. It is worth remembering that English coaches went out there in the past to help develop cricket. Afghanistan should feel proud of their performance. What happened last August was appalling and I hope these lads can go on from here and have first class careers in the future.

  • Comment posted by Agnes Hart, at 00:28 2 Feb

    Great game of cricket, I thought the captain was very brave to bring Ahmed on for the penultimate over, but what an over! I think there are future stars in both these teams.

    • Reply posted by Sherrif173354, at 06:40 2 Feb

      Sherrif173354 replied:
      Didn't really have much choice. It was either him or Sales !! But it was an inspired choice.

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:09 1 Feb

    A massive well done to the England Under-19s side, a fantastic achievement and it took 24 years for us to make the final again, which kind of sums up what they have accomplished.

    It will be good to see them one day in the international side.

    • Reply posted by AJ, at 23:15 1 Feb

      AJ replied:
      *correction - the the first time in 24 years the side has reached the final.

  • Comment posted by James, at 22:47 1 Feb

    Crazy finish - feel for the Afghan lads who gave it everything and barely have a country to go back to

    Elite sport is all in the head - thinking without feeling that's the key - Eng so nearly bottled this but overs 45 and 46 clawed it back which is a real credit to the belief in those young kids

    Whatever they achieve in cricket they should never forget today

    • Reply posted by okcomputer-lmao, at 12:22 2 Feb

      okcomputer-lmao replied:
      The opposite is true.

      It’s about feeling without thinking.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, at 22:59 1 Feb

    Great to see Afghanistan playing and playing well.

    Did the Afghan Ladies team manage to escape the Taliban., as they threaten to disband them under threats of death.

    • Reply posted by Oblomov, at 13:24 2 Feb

      Oblomov replied:
      Some didn't escape the US/UK invasion and drone strikes.

  • Comment posted by kateab, at 23:04 1 Feb

    Three wickets in one over by Renan Ahmed when under pressure like that is incredible.

    Cracking last over by Josh Boyden too, who started at Euxton CC when my kids played there.

    • Reply posted by foreverblue, at 00:54 2 Feb

      foreverblue replied:
      One good ball for the bowled, but it took two brilliant catches off of awful balls for the other two.

  • Comment posted by Picko, at 08:28 2 Feb

    Cracking game spoilt by the incessant ridiculous appealing and childish (I know they're only boys) behaviour towards 'ousted batsmen' No need for it. If this is now the accepted norm, no wonder cricket, and sport generally, is in a mess.

  • Comment posted by codfather2k, at 07:28 2 Feb

    Wonderful performance from both teams. Was "a fan of the 'Stan" as well as the mighty England throughout the 2019 CWC. Passion was greater than talent for the senior team, but it looks like the future is very bright with the U19s. What a shame the mediaeval morons have stopped Afghan women's cricket in its tracks...

    • Reply posted by ET, at 10:32 2 Feb

      ET replied:
      That’s harsh on mediaeval. More like the Dark Ages.

  • Comment posted by Thick and Veiny, at 23:27 1 Feb

    Great to see the young lads do well. Can only bode well for the future even if we don't win it.

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, at 01:25 2 Feb

    Keep these lads in the west indies for the test series in march
    Can't do any worse than the Root cc who are so fed up of bubbles while playing for England
    It'd a win win situation

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, at 06:33 2 Feb

      duncan brownley replied:
      Some of us posted several times perhaps a mix of players at various career stages are thrown into the mix for the WI Tour.

  • Comment posted by SJ, at 23:08 1 Feb

    What was the captain thinking leaving his best bowler with three overs not bowled? Wickets up front in every game, hard to hit at the death but inexplicably Boyden was only given 7 overs. Thankfully it didn't cost them.

    • Reply posted by hector300, at 23:14 1 Feb

      hector300 replied:
      Exactly my thoughts. Especially when Sales was having an off day.

  • Comment posted by Check The Facts, at 07:47 2 Feb

    Well done lads!

    Would be interesting to see how much proper cricket each get this summer.

    Always seem to have had a reasonable youth team in recent years, but unable to give them the nudge forward to make full test players,.

    This is the failure of a proper cricket schedule to allow players to develop over all forms and all conditions over the season.

    Players need experience in all conditions.

    • Reply posted by Jimmy D, at 12:56 2 Feb

      Jimmy D replied:
      Too easy to bring in an established player from another country. That player can't play for England but will block a youngster's chances. Same as the Premier League with footballers.

  • Comment posted by Paul62, at 23:53 1 Feb

    Watched the game in parts , great end to the England innings set a good total, Afganistan were just behind but not out of touch. Over 44 brought them back , good commentary by Swan as if the captain heard and over 46 decided the match . Well done it means nothing win the final . All the best .

    • Reply posted by worcesterwolf, at 23:59 1 Feb

      worcesterwolf replied:
      Thought it was gone with the 2 no balls at start of the over.

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:13 1 Feb

    Would Rehan Ahmed be interested in bowling at the death for our international side!!

    • Reply posted by foreverblue, at 00:51 2 Feb

      foreverblue replied:
      Hopefully not, he was absolutely awful until over 46.
      Two brilliant catches off of dreadful balls got the wickets, not great bowling !

  • Comment posted by Avinmysay, at 11:53 2 Feb

    Terrific result.
    Wrt grass roots cricket, at least half of U19s from public schools.. who haven’t lost playing fields and access to cricket. Number of registered cricketers coming from state schools declined significantly over past 10 years. If ECB wish to address fundamental problems with Test Match cricket, need to look at not just balance of cricket in summer, but Everything. Giles Report?

    • Reply posted by boating-voter, at 13:14 2 Feb

      boating-voter replied:
      This is one of the huge issues in the game.

      Don't blame the public schools, they are doing their bit, it's the state schools - so many of whom lost playing fields, under *both red and blue* governments (it's not a party political issue).

      ECB & local clubs must do more to make the game accessible to all. THIS is what will save the game, not the useless hundred.

  • Comment posted by rellis, at 08:55 2 Feb

    It is perhaps worth noting that Bethell is Barbadian, brought over to England and given a scholarship at Rugby School (in the same way that Jordan was with Dulwich) A great opportunity for the lad , not just in cricket but life, but one fears a sad loss to West Indian cricket whose U19s have endured a torrid tournament including losing to the UEA

    • Reply posted by MaksiNorway, at 09:21 2 Feb

      MaksiNorway replied:
      He looks a tremendous player rellis. As do several other of these excellent batsmen who can spin the ball.
      Surely we can bring them on to the next levels?
      Rew's catching is phenomenal even though he spilled the one whilst doing a superman impression.
      Yorks Luxton looks promising too.
      The captain Prest should come straight into our test team? He looks a cool and smooth operator ?

  • Comment posted by robinwilson21, at 22:44 1 Feb

    Well done, England!!

