U19s Cricket World Cup final: Jacob Bethell's journey from Barbados to Warwickshire

By Aadam PatelBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments28

Jacob Bethell sits on the beach
Jacob Bethell was born in Barbados

On Saturday, England will play in the final of the U19s Men's World Cup for the first time since they won it in 1998. And in all-rounder Jacob Bethell, they possess one of the players of the tournament.

Bethell's majestic innings of 88 off just 42 deliveries in England's quarter-final win against South Africa had plaudits pouring in from around the cricketing world.

It was a statement knock from the 18-year-old, who announced himself on the global stage with a stunning array of shots.

His half-century off 20 balls got England off to a flyer in what could otherwise have been a tricky run-chase at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

A strike-rate of 209.52 was the highest for any Englishman in an innings of at least 50 runs in U19 World Cup history.

"I always look to try and start positively and give the team a good start. After I got a few out of the middle of the bat, I realised that I was seeing the ball pretty well. It was just one of those days where nothing was premeditated," says Bethell.

View more on twitter

Barbados-born Bethell grew up learning the trade with influences from great Bajan names like Franklyn Stephenson and Sir Garfield Sobers.

In fact, the youngster was once recognised as one of the top prospects of cricket in the Caribbean by Brian Lara, who after watching him bat remarked: "You are better than I was when I was 11."

He spent time as a young kid at Stephenson's academy working on his technique and frequently speaks with Sobers at his home or during the occasional round of golf.

"I've been fortunate enough to have chats with Garry Sobers, which have been momentous in terms of the mental side of things. He always just tells me to give myself a chance and most of the time when I'm walking out to bat, I'm thinking like that," says Bethell.

Bethell's trajectory towards English cricket is not too dissimilar to those of current England internationals Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer and Phil Salt, who all spent time growing up on the island.

Like Bethell, Jordan and Archer were born in the Caribbean, with Jordan receiving a sporting scholarship to complete his education in England. Jordan then assisted Archer to make the move.

Archer, who holds British citizenship through his father, played for West Indies at U19s level.

He made the decision to move to England and make himself available for selection, before winning the 2019 World Cup with England.

Salt spent six years in Barbados between the ages of nine and 15 and pinpointed that as the time when cricket became his focus, before he also received a cricket scholarship in England.

The Lancashire batter played age-group cricket in Barbados and qualified for West Indies through citizenship.

Bethell is another talent who has chosen to play for England because of the abundance of opportunities in the UK, as opposed to Barbados. He admits it was a tough decision, but the right one in the end.

"I was born in Barbados, I lived there untill I was 13, my parents still live there now. It's not a bad place to grow up, the weather's always nice and the people are lovely. It's just a shame that the opportunities get less and less after around the ages of 13 to 15," Bethell says.

"There were definitely players out there that had a bit about them, but they no longer play much as there wasn't really much cricket to play. It is a bit of a shame."

That love for cricket within Bethell was instilled from childhood and is something that runs in the family.

His father and grandfather played first-class cricket for Barbados while his father, Graham, also captained a Sheffield Collegiate side that included Matt Root, father of England men's Test captain, Joe.

His ambitions and passions were set in stone from a young age. Bethell would wake his mum up as a kid and ask her to bowl at him.

He joked in an official ICC video that "she's become quite good at the old underarms".

His boyhood ambition was fulfilled last year when he signed for Warwickshire and made his debut across all three formats.

Former England batter Ian Bell labelled Bethell as "the best 17-year-old" he had ever seen and cited his emergence as one of the factors that contributed to his own retirement.

Put simply, he didn't want to stop young players from coming through.

In the World Cup, Bethell's performances at the top of the order have vindicated such praise: 203 runs at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 110 have helped catapult England to their first final since 1998.

"It'd be a dream wouldn't it?" says Bethell, on what it would mean to win the World Cup

"Me and a couple of the lads were playing golf the other day and we just hinted at the fact that it [winning the World Cup] could be a possibility and all of us got goosebumps.

"It's amazing to get this far and there's still a couple of stepping stones left to get there, but hopefully, come 5 February, we'll be bringing it home. It'd be a dream come true."

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by AGnomeCalledJimmy, today at 12:13

    They'll say this now but many things could still happen to prevent this young talent converting to international superstar, he may just change hobby and leave! County coaching let many players like Billings, Hales, Vince, Burns, Hameed get into international arena with massive technical flaws/weaknesses, it's a real gauntlet he's got to navigate

  • Comment posted by Ron Plimsol-Wine, today at 12:11

    Play him in the senior team now. He can't be any worse than what we've got

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 12:11

    Alas, still not homegrown.

  • Comment posted by TalbotDartsTeam, today at 12:06

    Why put pressure on the lad just before a final.
    The talent is there but let him develope in time.
    Typical press to build him up just so they can knock him down.

  • Comment posted by mark harris, today at 12:06

    he,s had a brag how good he is now watch him get bowled out for a duck hope im wrong

  • Comment posted by Tripitaka, today at 12:01

    Just like our media to go OTT and lionise some budding youngster to the stage that they get ruined. The Raducanu effect.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:54

    There is no way he is better than the Burnley Lara

  • Comment posted by leftie, today at 11:53

    Missed a easy half volley in semi. Nerves. We shall see.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 11:42

    Watched him at Rugby School, he will be in the full England team in the next 12 months, he is that good.

  • Comment posted by Nom de Spume, today at 11:41

    If you were born & raised in a "Full Member" nation and learned your cricket there, you should be playing for that nation. This qualification through parents (and still worse, grandparents) is rubbish. He sholdn't be allowed to play for England U19, especially having played for W.Indies U19, until the W.Indies board releases him, or he spends a min. 5 years qualifying,

    • Reply posted by Nom de Spume, today at 11:42

      Nom de Spume replied:
      It's like England have nicked a player.

  • Comment posted by Trentatre, today at 11:36

    From Warwickshire being in a bit of a mess only 3-4 years ago, with the batting especially lacklustre, there is plenty of talent coming through now. It will be hard to break into the team, but that sort of challenge can be the making of players.

    Wrong to pick one player out though, from what has been very much a team effort for the U19s

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 11:32

    "The Next" or "Better Than" comparisons drive me mad. Let he or she be them and let's all enjoy their talents. If they are good enough we will remember their names.

    • Reply posted by djlovesyou, today at 12:05

      djlovesyou replied:
      True, it is annoying.

      But in this case it's probably worth mentioning because the comparison came from Brian Lara himself, not some sensationalising journalist.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 11:30

    What a shame all this talent leaves the West Indies

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 11:28

    Prest, Bethell and Boyden are the three England players at this U19 WC that have impressed me the most.

    • Reply posted by simplyveggie, today at 11:53

      simplyveggie replied:
      George Thomas has been very solid and consistent and allowed others to open up.

  • Comment posted by Tony Lazarus, today at 11:26

    Good luck to the lad. Now for God's sake, can the media leave him alone and don't start saddling him with all sorts of expectations.

  • Comment posted by RichC80, today at 11:18

    I've been looking out for this young man since him staring at the Bunbury Festival at Millfield in 2018, what a talent he is

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC