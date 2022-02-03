Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has taken 17 wickets for Middlesex in the T20 Blast

Middlesex have re-signed Afghanistan bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman for their 2022 T20 Blast campaign.

The 20-year-old spinner has represented the club in every season since 2019, when they reached the quarter-finals.

Mujeeb is ranked as the seventh best T20 bowler in world cricket by the International Cricket Council.

He will be available for the entire campaign for Middlesex - including the knockout rounds, should they get through the group stage.

He told the club's website: external-link "I am very pleased to be returning to Middlesex, as the club is like family to me.

"I'm very happy there and hopefully we can do well this season."

Mujeeb has taken a total of 217 wickets in his T20 career, 32 for Afghanistan and 185 in domestic competition.

He first played in England for Hampshire in the Blast, aged 17, taking nine wickets in 12 matches.

He has taken 17 wickets in 16 matches for Middlesex and represented Northern Superchargers in the inaugural Hundred last year.