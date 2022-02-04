Chris Silverwood was under 'impossible strain', says Andrew Strauss

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Graham Thorpe & Chris Silverwood
Graham Thorpe, right, has also left his role as an England coach

Chris Silverwood was placed under an "impossible strain" to combine roles as England head coach and lead selector, according to Sir Andrew Strauss.

Silverwood was relieved of his position on Thursday, following the 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

Ashley Giles, who gave the added responsibility to Silverwood, left his role as director of cricket on Tuesday, with Strauss taking temporary charge.

Graham Thorpe left his position as assistant coach on Friday.

In a wide-ranging media conference at Lord's, Strauss and England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison confirmed Joe Root will remain as Test captain.

However, Strauss said he will not be the permanent director of cricket and refused to rule out the possibility of Australia head coach Justin Langer becoming Silverwood's replacement.

Harrison also reiterated his desire to remain in post saying he believed it was "right for English cricket" for him to carry on.

In the short-term, Strauss is looking for an interim head coach to lead England on their three-Test tour of West Indies in March, with a squad due to be announced next week.

The new director of cricket will then appoint a head coach, with England's home summer beginning in June.

Silverwood was responsible for both the red and white-ball teams, as well as having final say on selection.

Former England captain Strauss, who was Giles' predecessor as director of cricket before standing down in 2018, said the role of the head coach should be reviewed.

"The current structure put an impossible strain on the England head coach," said Strauss. "We have to ask ourselves what is the right structure to ensure we have the right process and decision-making in terms of squad selection."

Ed Smith, the former national selector, was removed last April in favour of Silverwood taking charge.

"I feel like someone who has an outside view, who can challenge the thoughts inside the dressing room, is a healthy thing," said Strauss.

"There is a way forward that does include an independent view on that."

On Root, who has led England in a record 61 Tests but not been successful in three Ashes series, Strauss said he was "very happy" to support the Yorkshire batter continuing as captain.

"It is absolutely clear the extent of his commitment to taking the team forward. He has incredible motivation and energy to do that," said Strauss, who himself led England to two Ashes series wins.

"He is bruised, hugely disappointed about what went on during the Ashes. He has the respect of the players, they all play for him and he sets a magnificent example."

The ECB is currently without a permanent chairman, men's director of cricket or men's head coach.

In a year which has seen the Test side win only one of 14 Tests, the game in England and Wales has also been engulfed by a racism scandal sparked by the allegations of former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq.

Harrison said he was in "one of the toughest moments of his career" but will not be "running away".

"I feel I have to keep going," he added. "I want to take English cricket back to a place where there is some stability and calmness in the environment.

"I'm doing this because I think it is the right thing for English cricket. As soon as I think that is not the case, you will not have to push me."

In the aftermath of the Ashes defeat, questions have been asked of the suitability of the English domestic game for producing Test cricketers and these will now be examined by an independent review.

"I have spoken to a lot of people around the game and don't think there are very many who feel the domestic structure is best suited to producing international cricketers," said Strauss.

"A lot of the analysis, when you look at both the domestic and international game, backs that up."

Since 1999, only two Englishmen have held the role of head coach of the Test side - Peter Moores on two occasions and Silverwood.

Strauss played under Zimbabweans Duncan Fletcher and Andy Flower, both of whom delivered Ashes wins, then appointed Trevor Bayliss, who led England to win the 2019 World Cup.

Whereas Giles stated his preference for an English coach when he hired Silverwood, Strauss said he is "agnostic" on the nationality of the next man in charge.

Langer has won the T20 World Cup and Ashes with Australia, but may not have his contract renewed when it expires later this year.

"I know him well," said Strauss. "On the surface he has done a very good job with that Australian team. I wouldn't rule him out. I'm sure there are plenty of others as well."

  • Comment posted by Bob Barber, today at 12:52

    So "Teflon Tom" thinks it's "right for English cricket" for him to carry on. Given the dearth of England spin bowling options surely it would be a good idea to give him a go. He delivers more "spin" than the rest of the bowlers put together. Trouble is, most of us can "read" it, see it for what it is and treat it with the lack of respect it deserves.

  • Comment posted by cynical simon, today at 12:58

    Harrison must go. The changes re the county cricket fixtures, and the ridiculous 100 tournament are of his doing and he must take full responsibility for the and resign.

  • Comment posted by jerry12953, today at 13:22

    So the only one remaining at the top of English cricket is Harrison, he who brought in the 100 and relegated county cricket to a few weeks in spring and autumn. He's indispensable, I hear; but the only one saying it is Harrison himself.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 13:25

      S Jake replied:
      He also completely embarrased himself at the DCMS Select Committee during the Yorkshire racism scandal.

  • Comment posted by martonimp, today at 12:47

    Root had to remain captain as there are no realistic alternatives unfortunately. As for Harrison....does he really believe he is crucial for the future of English cricket? Incredible! Leave now Harrison and take the H***red with you!

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 13:38

      twinprime replied:
      There are many alternatives.
      This is just mythology Root is captain because there is no one else.

      Here's proof - if Root was struck by lightning and died - I guarantee you there would be a new England captain.

  • Comment posted by Rob Hart, today at 13:17

    "I'm doing this because I think it is the right thing for English cricket. As soon as I think that is not the case, you will not have to push me."

    Err hello Mr Harrison, what about what the rest of English cricket thinks?
    #Harrisonout

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 13:01

    Strauss is bang on.

    Silverwood never should have been made selector and coach at the same time, and I don't think it's a coincidence we started to go downhill once that happened.

    He made a lot of mistakes and probably wasn't good enough, but he was dealt a crap hand.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 13:21

      S Jake replied:
      So was Giles to an extent. I'm glad that they've both gone, but the biggest problem is the scheduling and that is down to the ECB's desire to maximise revenue at the expense of all else, which is something that will never be fixed while Harrison and friends are running the show.

  • Comment posted by idlelord, today at 13:11

    Harrison has to go.

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 13:13

    Glad to see Giles, Silverwood and Thorpe go. What on earth was our batting coach doing when England were being humiliated in Australia? Haseem Hameed had 6 consecutive innings where he failed to get into double figures! What was Thorpe doing about that?

    • Reply posted by Bennster, today at 13:16

      Bennster replied:
      I think getting rid of Thorpe may be the key move here - I suspect he was a big part of the problem given how bad we batted and his 6 am drinks episode.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 13:03

    I like Root, I do. But he reminds of a captain that’s everyone’s friend, not because he’s a proper leader.

    But who else do you pick?

    • Reply posted by Lagaheart, today at 13:13

      Lagaheart replied:
      Good question, but I say Broad for a couple of years and then a longer term pick, after they have (hopefully) improved a few things. More concerned re Root tactics than leadership. Still a superstar bat and a top bloke.

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 13:27

    Harrison’s comments are just terrible. He must be deluded as he is the epicentre of the problem.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 13:33

      S Jake replied:
      Harrison is just a pig who is squealing so that his nose can remain in the trough.

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 13:12

    I don't know why there is this constant need to reinvent the wheel within English Cricket. Look at Aus, NZ, or India who obviously have a structure that is producing decent levels of test players and mimic those. Sometimes too many ideas force you to overlook the best option. Also, drop the 100, too much short format cricket is stealing time from the CC, which is directly impacting the test side.

    • Reply posted by Onefromthemodem, today at 13:17

      Onefromthemodem replied:
      100 is needed to bring in a new audience - one of the issues is cricket is barely played in many areas. That said it's mainly because of accessibility and hiding matches on sky/BT rather than free to air.

  • Comment posted by cb, today at 13:15

    Agreed..."Chris Silverwood was placed under an "impossible strain" to combine roles as England head coach and lead selector" BUT his decision making, game management & player management were woeful. Nice guy apparently but please find a guy who can do the test job rather than just being a 'nice bloke', who appears clueless, guiding a captain who also appears clueless as a captain (talent aside)

    • Reply posted by ethjuk, today at 13:39

      ethjuk replied:
      Doesn't Eddie Jones and Gareth Southgate both act as head coach and lead selector? - don't see the issue here; seems more about making excuses for incompetent batting (Joe Root aside)

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 13:15

    Is Justin Langer that good a coach? Australia won the T20 World Cup thanks to skill at coin tossing and the Ashes by being the less bad side.

    • Reply posted by Dieter, today at 13:30

      Dieter replied:
      If England can start being the less bad side more regularly then that's definitely a step in the right direction.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 13:02

    It’s time for for Joe Root to relinquish the captaincy to focus exclusively on his batting of which he’s good at.

    He’s clearly not a natural leader. Surely there has to be someone out there who can lead the team. If not, nothing will change on the field of play!

    • Reply posted by enanjay, today at 13:05

      enanjay replied:
      You are spot on there...has plenty of guts when he is batting, but none as a captain. His decision to bat a Brisbane was 'Hussain-esque' - who knows how the series would have gone if he had made the choice any club cricketer would have made??

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 13:19

    Collingwood’s comments about the difficulties of the bubbles I take as fair game. It definitely isn’t normal circumstances. However these 4 and 5 nil thumpings aren’t a one-off, we get battered every time we go there (bar 1)

  • Comment posted by mse12479, today at 13:04

    Silverwood asked to be "supremo". If he couldn't handle it, then the only person to blame is himself. Shame on Giles for allowing it - he has set back test cricket in this country years by being absolutely out of touch with what's required to succeed in international cricket.

  • Comment posted by The Maldonian, today at 13:25

    I'm sure Chris Silverwood was under pressure, but most of it came from his and his colleagues poor decisions.

  • Comment posted by Thescribe, today at 13:07

    Thank God for that. Giles, Silverwood and Thorpe (a brilliant batsman) were useless in running the England team. After the Ashes debacle, there was only one course of action left open to them. Their jobs were untenable. Simple as that.

  • Comment posted by Captain Serious, today at 13:14

    How is it added strain to be coach and selector? If anyone is qualified to select a team, it's the person training them every day?

  • Comment posted by Onefromthemodem, today at 13:13

    I hate to say it but get Lehmann in. England need grit (although preferably not glued to a piece of paper).

