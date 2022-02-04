Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Justin Langer had been seeking a contract extension

Justin Langer has resigned as head coach of the Australia men's team.

The 51-year-old's contract was going to expire at the end of June and he has reportedly turned down an extension.

He took over the role in 2018 following Australia's ball-tampering scandal against South Africa, but leaves having won the T20 World Cup and The Ashes.

On Friday, England's temporary director of cricket Andrew Strauss refused to rule out the possibility of Langer becoming Chris Silverwood's successor.

Silverwood was sacked as England head coach and lead selector on Thursday in the wake of of the 4-0 defeat by Australia in this winter's Ashes series.

Langer's management team said his resignation was "effective immediately" ending months of speculation as to whether he would continue as Australia head coach.

His manager James Henderson tweeted: "As a player Justin retired on top after a 5-0 Ashes whitewash. Today, despite the views of a faceless few, he finishes his time as Australian cricket coach winning the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. Lest we forget what JL took over in 2018."

Langer replaced Darren Lehmann, who resigned after the ball-tampering scandal that rocked cricket and also led to captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner being sacked and banned for a year for their part in the controversy, while batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

The Dynamic Sports and Entertain Group (DSEG) announced the resignation on Twitter following a meeting between Langer and Cricket Australia on Friday.

"DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men's cricket team," the group said.

"The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately."

Australia's men's team will tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years in March and assistant coach Andrew McDonald is expected to lead the side.

The sides will play three Tests, three one-day internationals and one T20 in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore.