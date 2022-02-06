Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rohit Sharma impressed with the bat as he began his reign as India's full-time ODI captain

First one-day international, Ahmedabad West Indies 176 (43.5 overs): Holder 57, Allen 27; Chahal 4-49 India 178-4 (28 overs): Sharma 60, S Yadav 34; Joseph 2-45 India won by six wickets Scorecard

India beat West Indies by six wickets after bowling the tourists out for 176 in the first one-day international.

West Indies slumped to 79-7 before Jason Holder made 57 to drag his side up to a respectable total in Ahmedabad.

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar shared seven wickets in what was India's 1,000th ODI.

In reply, new skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 60 after sharing an 84-run opening stand with Ishan Kishan as India cruised home in the 28th over.

Former captain Holder reached the landmark of 2,000 ODI runs during his half-century before being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna.

The second game of the three-match series will take place on Wednesday at the same venue.