India beat West Indies by six wickets in first one-day international
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|First one-day international, Ahmedabad
|West Indies 176 (43.5 overs): Holder 57, Allen 27; Chahal 4-49
|India 178-4 (28 overs): Sharma 60, S Yadav 34; Joseph 2-45
|India won by six wickets
|Scorecard
India beat West Indies by six wickets after bowling the tourists out for 176 in the first one-day international.
West Indies slumped to 79-7 before Jason Holder made 57 to drag his side up to a respectable total in Ahmedabad.
Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar shared seven wickets in what was India's 1,000th ODI.
In reply, new skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 60 after sharing an 84-run opening stand with Ishan Kishan as India cruised home in the 28th over.
Former captain Holder reached the landmark of 2,000 ODI runs during his half-century before being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna.
The second game of the three-match series will take place on Wednesday at the same venue.
- Rugby Union Daily: Touch down and find all the latest news and action during the match weeks of the 2022 Six Nations
- 'Was it the greatest ever performance?' Listen to Steven Bunce tell the most extraordinary tales from Winter Olympics gone by