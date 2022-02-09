Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Cummins says the players were "OK" with Langer's intense leadership style

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has said the players never had an issue with recently departed head coach Justin Langer's "intensity", but believes the team would benefit from a "more collaborative" approach.

Last week, Langer resigned after rejecting Cricket Australia's short-term contract offer.

Cummins told a news conference it was time "for a different direction".

"A big theme this summer was to be more calm, more composed," said Cummins.

"That's been the feedback from the players, staff and Cricket Australia that that's the direction we want to take the team."

Langer, who took over in 2018 following the Australia ball-tampering scandal, won the T20 World Cup and the Ashes in the last three months of his tenure.

However, prior to his departure, reports in Australia suggested the 51-year-old did not have the support of the dressing room, with players said to be unhappy with his leadership style.

Former Australian cricketers including Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden criticised Cricket Australia for "pushing" Langer out of the job.

But in a statement released shortly before he addressed reporters at a news conference, Cummins said he was "sticking up for his mates".

"Many former players have reached out to me and silently offered me their advice which is welcome," added the 28-year-old.

"Some others have spoken in the media - which is also welcome and comes from a love of the game and their support of a mate.

"To all past players, I want to say this: Just as you have always stuck up for your mates, I'm sticking up for mine."

Langer apologising for intense leadership style was 'unnecessary'

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting, a former team-mate of Langer, said the head coach's departure was a "really sad day" for Australian cricket

Langer replaced Darren Lehmann, who resigned after the ball-tampering scandal that rocked cricket and also led to captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft being banned.

Langer has previously acknowledged he can be "serious", and "grumpy", but Cummins insisted the coach left having driven a "better team culture and higher team standards".

While explaining his decision to wait until now to break his silence, Cummins also revealed that Langer apologised to the players "for his intensity", which the captain felt was "unnecessary".

"To speak about a decision, which was yet to be made and which is for Cricket Australia to make, would have put Cricket Australia and the team in an impossible position. I'd never do that," said Cummins.

Cummins, who added that he believed in the sanctity of the changing room and allowing processes to run their course, added: "Now that a decision has been made by Justin to resign and given his own public comments and others by Cricket Australia, I can provide some clarity.

"Justin has acknowledged that his style was intense. And it was. He has apologised to players and staff for his intensity. I think the apology was unnecessary because the players were OK with JL's intensity.

"It came from a good place - his fierce love of Australia and the baggy green - something which has served Australian cricket well for three decades."

On Friday, England's interim director of cricket Sir Andrew Strauss refused to rule out the possibility of Langer taking over as England coach following Chris Silverwood's departure.

Andrew McDonald, who had been assistant coach, has been appointed Australia's interim head coach. He is expected to lead Australia when they tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years in March.

The sides will play three Tests, three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

However, Cricket Australia announced that the three-match T20 series against New Zealand in March was cancelled because of the host country's "border controls and quarantine requirements".