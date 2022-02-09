Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Foakes' most recent Test appearance for England came in India in March 2021

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes hopes to put injury behind him to cement a regular spot in the national team.

The 28-year-old has been recalled to the England squad for the three-Test tour of the West Indies in March.

Foakes has made eight Test appearances since his debut in 2018 but missed last year's home series against New Zealand due to a freak hamstring injury picked up in the dressing room.

"I'm obviously delighted," the Surrey wicketkeeper told BBC Radio London.

"Timing-wise, it [the injury] couldn't have been worse.

"I've not played [a Test] at home before so obviously I was really looking forward to that, I was gutted."

James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England's all-time leading wicket-takers, have been left out of the much-changed squad announced on Tuesday.

Durham opener Alex Lees and Yorkshire seamer Matthew Fisher have been called up to the 16-man squad for the first time.

Interim managing director Andrew Strauss said the selection panel were "drawing a line" under the recent 4-0 Ashes tour defeat in Australia.

Foakes, who has scored 410 runs in his eight Tests, including a century on debut with 107 against Sri Lanka, said he was looking forward to the challenge.

"For any of us that are picked it's obviously a very proud moment and very exciting," he said.

"There are a couple of new debutants as well and it's generally quite a young squad.

"It's going to be a big challenge but I think for everyone it's going to be a great opportunity to go and put on our best show."