Nasir Hossain has not played for Bangladesh since 2018

Former Bangladesh batter Nasir Hossain has gone on trial charged with adultery after another man claimed he illegally married his wife.

Nasir, 30, who represented Bangladesh more than 100 times, married Tamima Sultana in February 2021.

Her first husband Rakib Hasan has filed charges of adultery against the player, claiming he is still married to her.

Bangladeshi men, but not women, can be tried for adultery in the country, although cases are rare.

If found guilty Nasir could face a maximum punishment of seven years in jail. Tamima has been charged with forgery.

Farid Uddin Khan, who represents the cricketer and Tamima, said: "Adultery cases are rare. Usually, it's tough to prove. We are confident these charges cannot be proved."

Both Nasir and Tamima have been granted bail.

Nasir played 19 Tests, 65 one-day internationals and 31 T20 internationals for Bangladesh, but has not represented his country since 2018.