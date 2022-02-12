Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Pucovski scored 54 in his comeback innings before being struck in warm-ups prior to the final day

Australia batter Will Pucovski is experiencing concussion symptoms for the 11th time after being substituted out of his comeback match for Victoria.

The 24-year-old opener was struck in the head during the warm-up before the final day of his side's Sheffield Shield match against South Australia.

He took the field but had to come off after only three balls were bowled.

Pucovski did not open the batting in Victoria's second innings and was replaced in the line-up by Travis Dean.

It was Pucovski's first appearance since scoring 62 on his Test debut against India in January.

He subsequently had surgery on a shoulder injury but was expected to be in contention to open for Australia in the recent Ashes series until he was ruled out with his 10th concussion.

On that occasion he took a blow to the head in training with Victoria, which also delayed his return to Sheffield Shield cricket.

Pucovski made 54 in the first innings against South Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

"Pucovski reported concussion symptoms to medical staff while fielding in the first session of play this morning," said Cricket Victoria.

"He will continue to be monitored by Cricket Victoria medical staff."

The first of Pucovski's concussions came in an Australian Rules Football game as a teenager. The causes of the other eight include bouncers, a dive to complete a run, external-link a blow in the field and a door in his home.

The right-hander averages 53.41 in first-class cricket and has hit six centuries.