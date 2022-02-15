Last updated on .From the section Cricket

There are no International Cricket Council women's Test rankings but South Africa are second in the ODI rankings, a place above England

England will host a women's Test against South Africa in June before facing India later in the summer.

The Test match will be staged at Taunton between 27-30 June and will be England's first since January's dramatic draw in Australia.

It is followed by three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s against South Africa in July.

England will then play a three-match T20 series followed by three ODIs against India.

Lord's will host the third and final ODI with India on 24 September.

All of England's 2022 home women's games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports with two simulcast live on the BBC.

The Test, South Africa's first since 2014, comes amid widespread calls for an increased number of women's Tests.

The one-off Ashes Test last month ended in a thrilling draw at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, with England number 11 Kate Cross surviving the final over with just one wicket remaining.

However, England's Ashes campaign ended with a 12-4 defeat in the multi-format series.

Clare Connor, managing director of women's cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board, said England will be hosting two of the best teams in the world.

"With the second edition of The Hundred and the historic opportunity to participate in the Commonwealth Games on home soil, we're looking forward to seeing our players thrive on the biggest stages," said Connor.

England begin their Women's World Cup defence against favourites Australia in Hamilton, New Zealand, on 5 March at 01:00 GMT.

England's 2022 home women's fixtures

South Africa

27-30 June: Test, Taunton (11:00 BST)

11 July: First ODI, Northampton (14:00)

15 July: Second ODI, Bristol (14:00)

18 July: Third ODI, Leicester (14:00)

21 July: First T20, Chelmsford (19:00)

23 July: Second T20, Worcester (14:30)

25 July: Third T20, Derby (18:30)

India

10 September: First T20, Durham (19:00)

13 September: Second T20, Derby (18:30)

15 September: Third T20, Bristol (18:30)

18 September: First ODI, Hove (11:00)

21 September: Second ODI, Canterbury (13:00)

24 September: Third ODI, Lord's (11:00)