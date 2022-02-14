Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Cornwall celebrated a famous victory over Somerset at Taunton in July 2021

Somerset will visit Cornwall and Devon for 50-over matches this summer, as preparation for the One-Day Cup.

Cornwall, who beat the first-class county in a one-day game by five wickets last July, will host Somerset at Truro on 31 July.

Devon will then take on Somerset on 2 August at Bovey Tracey.

"It's fantastic having Somerset here in Cornwall showcasing what elite cricket is like," said Cornwall Cricket's Jon Skinner.

"The matchday also cements the link between Somerset and Cornwall Cricket - which could inspire a fanbase for Cornwall, Somerset and most importantly cricket," he added.

Devon has provided the likes of Dom Bess, Lewis Gregory and Jamie Overton to Somerset in recent years.

"It is hoped that Somerset will field a few players whose cricket careers began in Devon," said Devon chairman Neil Gamble.

"For many years, Minor Counties were involved in such competitions as the Gillette Cup, the NatWest Trophy, and the C&G Trophy, but such arrangements ceased in 2006, and the direct link between the amateur and professional games was sadly broken.

"However, it has been agreed to re-establish playing connections between the newly named National Counties and first-class counties."