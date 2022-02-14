Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Bohannon came through the club's academy system and made his first-class debut against Surrey in 2018

Lancashire batter Josh Bohannon has signed a new contract at the club until at least until the end of the 2024 season.

The 24-year-old was the Red Rose's top scorer in the County Championship last summer with 853 runs from 14 innings.

It was form that saw the Bolton-born batter selected for the England Lions tour to Australia in the winter.

"It is a great honour to sign this contract to represent the Red Rose for another three seasons," Bohannon said. external-link

"Last summer was my most productive season with the bat and it was great to travel down under with the Lions.

"All eyes are now on the new season and working towards a successful one for Lancashire."