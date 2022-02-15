Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Maxwell's 39 runs came off 26 balls and featured five boundaries

Third Twenty20 International, Canberra Sri Lanka 121-6 (20 overs): Shanaka 39 n.o, Chandimal 25, Richardson 3-21 Australia 124-4 (16.5 overs) : Maxwell 39, Finch 35, Theekshana 3-24 Australia win after by six wickets Scorecard

Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar starred with the ball as Australia took a six-wicket win in Canberra and an unassailable 3-0 lead in their Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka.

The tourists were restricted to 121-6 with Richardson (3-21) and Agar (1-14) keeping a tight rein on the scoring.

Glenn Maxwell scored 39, with skipper Aaron Finch hitting 35 as Australia reached 124-4 with 19 balls to spare.

The fourth game of the five-match series is in Melbourne on Friday.

"No positives today, yet again a poor start from our boys as it's been throughout the series," said Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Australia were without Steve Smith after he was concussed attempting to save a six with a diving stop in the teams' previous encounter in Sydney.

All-rounder Daniel Sams, who replaced him in the side, completed a spectacular flying catch in the deep to give Maxwell the prized wicket of Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lanka's leading run-scorer in this series, who departed for 16.

Richardson, who offered up 44 runs for his solitary wicket in Sydney, felt the conditions and toss all went his way in Canberra.

"I wasn't at my best the other night, so it was nice to bounce back and I think that pitch, bowling first, suited my strengths," he said.