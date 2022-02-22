Last updated on .From the section Cricket

One of Matt Mason's Bears bowling coach predecessors was ex-Edgbaston favourite Alan Richardson, who went on to replace him as bowling coach at Worcestershire

County Champions Warwickshire have appointed former Worcestershire seamer Matt Mason as their new bowling coach.

The 47-year-old Western Australian will fill the void left by Graeme Welch's departure to Hampshire in December.

They have also named ex-Bears paceman Mo Sheikh as second XI bowling coach.

Perth-born Mason, who has an English wife and an Irish passport, first came to Worcester as a player in 2002, taking 314 wickets in 98 first-class appearances over 11 years.

He then joined the coaching staff under then director of cricket Steve Rhodes.

After leaving Worcester Matt Mason spent two years with Leicestershire before moving on to Perth Scorchers

After Rhodes' departure from Worcestershire, who brought back Alan Richardson as bowling coach, Mason rejected a proposed new role as second XI coach at New Road to join Leicestershire in 2018 as bowling coach.

After two seasons at Grace Road, he moved back down under to Perth at the end of the 2019 English season.

As bowling coach, he helped Western Australia claim the One-Day Cup in 2020 before being part of Perth Scorchers' fourth Big Bash League title in last month.

But he admits it was hard to turn down the chance to join the reigning county champions.

"The opportunity to return to the UK with my family after three seasons in Western Australia and become a part of Warwickshire is such an exciting one," said Mason.

"I'm so passionate about county cricket after being part of it for 17 seasons as a player and coach.

"Coaching is about more than winning trophies. It is also about developing people, helping them achieve their goals, realise their dreams and have some fun along the way."

Mason, who was briefly outlined as a potential England contender at his peak before injuries took their toll, has also worked with the England and Wales Cricket Board as part of their winter Pace Programme in South Africa.

He will be working at Edgbaston with Bears sport director Paul Farbrace, head coach Mark Robinson, assistant coach Jonathan Trott and long-serving batting coach Tony Frost.

Return to Edgbaston for Sheikh

Birmingham-born Sheikh, 44, took 36 first-class wickets in 20 appearances and 82 in 76 List A games in seven seasons on the Bears staff from 1997 to 2003.

Although he is perhaps most fondly remembered as a batsman for his part in a match-winning last-wicket 37-run stand with Charlie Dagnall to triumph in a low-scoring Benson & Hedges Cup victory over Worcestershire at New Road in May 2001.

Mo Sheikh was a handy tail-ender for Warwickshire, although both his fifties for the Bears came in first-class cricket

He then spent three seasons with Derbyshire, before three summers in Minor Counties cricket with Staffordshire and he was a prolific operator in the Birmingham League for two decades with West Bromwich Dartmouth, Walsall and Smethwick.

Having been part of the Warwickshire performance pathway coaching team from 2015 to 2018, helping to bring through Henry and Ethan Brookes, George Garrett and Dan Mousley, he had already been used by the Bears as a consultant since the start of this year. His new contract is initially for the 2022 season.

"Having watched Mo working closely with our bowlers and fellow coaches, we wanted to bring him in on a more permanent basis by creating this new role," said Farbrace.

"It gives our bowlers greater support, but we also want to support his development as an elite level coach."