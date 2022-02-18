Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Luke Le Tissier has led the way with the bat for Griffins in the European Cricket League, scoring 239 runs in eight 10-over games at a strike rate of 188.18

Guernsey champions Griffins have been knocked out of the European Cricket League after a convincing seven-wicket defeat by Bjorvika in their play-off eliminator match in Spain.

The Channel Islanders could only muster 63-8 off their 10 overs with Muhammad Afzaal (4-6) taking the best figures in the tournament's history.

The Norwegians knocked off the 64 runs for victory with 13 balls to spare.

The defeat was Griffins' third of the Super Three play-off stage.

Griffins came into their eliminator knowing defeat would spell the end of their tournament after a narrow seven-run loss to Northern Irish side Brigade, when they could only get two runs off the final over needing 10 to win.

Their innings against Bjorvika got off to a bad start when opener David Hooper tamely lobbed a catch to point off his first ball.

That set the tone as wickets fell at regular intervals, stifling Griffins' attempts at generating any momentum.

Captain and leading run-scorer Luke Le Tissier made 12 off 13 deliveries and Adam Martel (18 off 10 balls) clubbed successive sixes late on in an effort to set a competitive target.

But Griffins had no answer to the canny off-spin of Afzaal, who mixed his flight and pace excellently to take tournament-best figures of 4-6 off his two overs in the face of some increasingly desperate Griffins batters.

Needing to take early wickets to give themselves a chance, Hooper gave Griffins hope when he had Ayaz Bhatti (2) well caught by Glenn Le Tissier at long off.

But Bjorvika's nerves were settled by a blistering 24 off 14 from Qamar Ejaz and although Jordon Martel removed him, and captain Usman Haider soon after, it was too little too late.

Things might have been different had slow-left armer Adam Martel been able to cling on to a fiercely struck caught and bowled chance off Khurram Shahzad when he had six, but Shahzad went on to mow 27 off 12 balls to clinch victory.