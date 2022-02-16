Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Mark O'Leary was part of Western Storm's coaching staff in 2019

Mark O'Leary has stepped down as coach of Western Storm, the women's side covering the West of England and Wales, where he had been in charge for two seasons after a year as assistant.

During that time Western Storm were SuperLeague champions and runners-up.

Welshman O'Leary previously worked in university cricket in Wales, latterly as head coach of Cardiff MCCU.

England women's captain Heather Knight and a number of Glamorgan players were developed in Cardiff during that time.

In a social media post O'Leary said: "It has been a privilege to lead and coach @WesternStorm. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and I wish you well for the future.

"A new chapter begins and I am ready to accept the next challenge."

The team's regional director of women's cricket, Lisa Pagett, said of O'Leary: "His dedication and passion for the game has been key in guiding Western Storm into a new professional era, and we wish Mark well in all of his future ventures."

Western Storm are seeking a successor to fill the head coach role.