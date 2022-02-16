Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Keegan Petersen has played five Test matches for South Africa

Durham have signed South Africa batter Keegan Petersen for the first part of the 2022 County Championship season.

The right-hander, who will join the club in April, was the leading scorer in South Africa's recent Test series win over India with 276 runs.

Petersen has amassed over 6,500 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 40.93 with a highest score of 225.

The 28-year-old will be available for seven games before joining up with South Africa in June.

"It's exciting to join a county like Durham and I look forward to linking up with the squad and having a successful contribution during my time in the north east," Petersen told the club website.

Durham's director of cricket, Marcus North, added: "Keegan will add further strength to the top of our batting line up. He is in a great place with his cricket."