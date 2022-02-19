Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rohit Sharma made his India Test debut in 2013

Rohit Sharma has been named captain of the Indian men's Test cricket team following Virat Kohli's exit.

The 34-year-old has been a regular since he opened the batting for the Test side in October 2019.

Rohit had already replaced Kohli as captain of the white-ball sides and he will now lead the Test team in their two-match series against Sri Lanka.

"Rohit is the number one cricketer of our country," said chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma.

Kohli quit as India's Test captain in January having resigned from the T20 leadership last year and then been sacked as ODI skipper.

Rohit has scored 3,047 runs including eight centuries in 43 Tests since making his debut in 2013.