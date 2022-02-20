Last updated on .From the section Cricket

A win on Tuesday would see Ireland reach the T20 World Cup in Australia

T20 World Cup Qualifier, Al Amarat, Oman: Germany 107-7 (20 overs): Mubashir 45*, Blignaut 22; Little 2-13 Ireland 111-3 (13.1 overs): Stirling 34, Balbirnie 32; Yar 2-20 Ireland won by seven wickets Scorecard

Ireland are one win away from a place at the T20 World Cup having advanced to the semi-finals of the Qualifier with a seven-wicket victory over Germany.

A disciplined bowling performance saw Ireland restrict Germany to 107-7 from their 20 overs in Oman.

Paul Stirling (34) and Andrew Balbirnie (32) put Ireland in firm control, with Harry Tector hitting the winning runs from the first ball of the 14th over.

The Irish will play their semi-final on Tuesday.

Bahrain's two-run victory over the UAE means Ireland advance as group winners and will play the team that finishes second in Group One, with Nepal, Canada and Oman all vying for the top two places and a place in the semi-finals, from which the winners will advance to the World Cup in October.

Having lost the opening game against the UAE, Ireland knew they had to win their remaining group games against Bahrain and Germany in order to salvage their qualifying aspirations.

"We were really good. there was a bit in it for the bowlers and they bowled really tightly," said captain Balbirnie after Monday's win.

"It was a really complete performance and we're slowly getting to where we want to at the right time of the tournament."

Ireland dominate from the beginning

Having taken just one wicket in the opening two matches, Josh Little's improved performance with the ball was instrumental in Ireland taking charge of the contest in the early stages.

The pace bowler removed both of Germany's openers inside the powerplay and conceded just 13 runs from his four overs.

Faisal Mubashir (45 not out) and Dylan Blignaut (22) were the only German batters to reach double figures, sharing a fourth wicket stand of 33 before the latter was removed by Simi Singh.

Chasing 108 to win, Ireland's openers Stirling and Balbirnie continued their fruitful partnership with a third consecutive half-century stand propelling their side to 67-1 by the eighth over.

Stirling and Gareth Delany were both guilty of giving away their wickets as they targeted boundaries in pursuit of a quick finish, but with a required rate of less than a run a ball the Irish were never in any true danger.

Tector found the boundary rope at the start of the 14th over to wrap up a confidence-boosting victory for his side.