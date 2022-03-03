Rod Marsh: Legendary Australia wicketkeeper dies aged 74 after heart attack

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments58

Rod Marsh
Marsh was added to the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2009

Legendary Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh has died aged 74 after suffering a heart attack.

Marsh was taken ill last Thursday while travelling to a charity cricket match in Queensland.

He effected 355 dismissals - a world record at the time of his retirement - in 96 Test appearances for Australia from 1970 to 1984.

He also played 92 one-day internationals and served as Australia men's chairman of selectors until 2016.

Marsh is third on Australia's all-time dismissals list behind Adam Gilchrist with 416 and Ian Healy's 395.

Australia Test great Mark Waugh described Marsh as "an absolute icon" of the sport.

Waugh continued: "Had the pleasure of working with Rod for a number of years as a selector and you wouldn't meet a more honest, down to earth, kind hearted person."

Former Australia one-day international David Hussey paid tribute, saying "Rod will be missed".

Hussey wrote on Twitter: "His saying, "cricket is a simple game made complicated" still resonates with me."

Ex-England bowler Chris Tremlett described Marsh as "a great man who helped guide me and many others on the right path in my younger years and taught me what it takes to play international cricket".

First wicketkeeper to score a Test century

Marsh would go on to form a formidable partnership with fast bowler Dennis Lillee, with the pair combining for a record 95 Test dismissals.

However, he had a difficult start to his Test career and was nicknamed "Iron Gloves" during his first series against England in 1970-71.

He came close to a maiden century during that Ashes series, making an unbeaten 92 in Melbourne before captain Bill Lawry declared with Australia nine down.

Marsh did not feel as though he had missed out on a century, saying that he thought Lawry should have declared much earlier.

He later became the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a Test century when he reached triple figures against England in the 1977 Centenary Test.

On the 1981 tour of England, Marsh became the first keeper to claim 100 dismissals in Ashes Tests.

After retiring Marsh commentated on Australian television before taking on a coaching role at the Australian National Academy.

He later took on a similar role with the England and Wales Cricket Board and was a selector for the men's team from 2001 to 2005.

Marsh served as the Australian chairman of selectors from 2014 to 2016, stepping down after Australia were hammered at home by South Africa.

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by Spook, today at 23:54

    Used to get him mixed up with the QPR player...but I soon learned! Great Cricketer.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 23:53

    Marsh was an excellent wicket keeper and raised the standard in Aus for the likes of Healy and Gilchrist to follow. He was also a useful batsman. Marsh’s contribution to cricket will always be remembered.

  • Comment posted by IHC, today at 23:53

    Proper player. Reckon he would have been great in the pub too.

  • Comment posted by Ian Sankey, today at 23:53

    When I read things like this it reminds me why we need to keep wearing our masks and keeping social distancing going. The virus is still around and will keep killing of we let our guard down.

  • Comment posted by Paddocks, today at 23:52

    During the 1970's I lived in Reading and was member of Calcot Park GC and the Australians came and played.
    I told Rod to keep left playing the course. I saw him again some time later and he said - keep left.
    A great keeper to watch (as we're others)

  • Comment posted by Dawko, today at 23:51

    Great Keeper, We hated him

  • Comment posted by Joka, today at 23:50

    RIP Rodders .

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 23:50

    Hated him as an opponent because he was so good, taken before his time.

  • Comment posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 23:50

    I still remember the ODI where he broke his bat. RIP.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 23:47

    A top bloke as well as a top cricketer RIP Rodney

  • Comment posted by JulianFootprint, today at 23:47

    A true great - RIP

  • Comment posted by Fast Eddie , today at 23:45

    That’s Really sad. I sort of hated him as a kid because he seemed to always get the better of England but, of course, it was begrudging admiration

  • Comment posted by Big Dunc, today at 23:45

    Damn. Another legend crosses the rainbow bridge. Safe travels and may you Rest In Peace Mr Marsh. Keep those gloves warm upstairs. Condolences to his family, friends and teammates.

  • Comment posted by DCC, today at 23:45

    A passionate player and an icon of his era. RIP

  • Comment posted by brovwal, today at 23:44

    R.I.P. Mr Marsh….. Thank you for giving cricket so much on and off the field.

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 23:42

    Character, Competitor, Legend. Condolences to family and friends. RIP Rodney

  • Comment posted by Eanie1958, today at 23:42

    Why can't Doctors keep people alive any more ? Have there been no advances in medicine ?

  • Comment posted by The artist formerly known as bigmowlay, today at 23:41

    #
    When an old cricketer leaves the crease
    you never know whether he's gone
    sometimes you're catching a fleeting glimpse
    of a twelfth man at silly mid on
    it could be Geoff or it could be John
    with a new ball stinging his tail
    it could be me and it could be thee
    or it could be the sting in the ale
    #
    -Roy Harper

  • Comment posted by sir bobby, today at 23:40

    Great player RIP

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 23:37

    What a tough competitor he was, an ashes legend. RIP Bacchus.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Elsewhere on the BBC