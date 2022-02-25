Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jackson Bird won the Ricky Ponting Medal from his team-mates for his success across red and white-ball cricket last season

Australia seamer Jackson Bird has signed a short-term deal to play up to six matches for Kent in the early part of the County Championship season.

The 35-year-old, who plays domestic cricket for Tasmania, has taken 419 wickets in 100 first-class appearances.

Bird previously had spells at Hampshire and Nottinghamshire, while a neck injury prevented him from linking up with Lancashire last year.

He will join Kent once Tasmania are out of this season's Sheffield Shield.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to play County Championship cricket again," Bird said.

"There is a talented bowling attack at Kent and I'm looking forward to the challenges that come with that, and helping my new team-mates get points on the board at the start of the season."

Kent director of cricket Paul Downton added: "He is an experienced bowler who will strengthen our squad as we begin our Championship campaign.

"He is a proven wicket-taker who will also be a great mentor for our young seamers, and we look forward to welcoming him to Canterbury."

Kent begin their season at Essex from 7-10 April.