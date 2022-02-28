Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Sophie Devine hit 23 fours and four sixes in her 161 not out

Women's World Cup warm-up, Lincoln, New Zealand Australia 321 all out (49.3 overs): Lanning 87 (86), Healy 64 (71) New Zealand 325-1 (43.1 overs): Devine 161* (117), A Kerr 92* (75) New Zealand won by nine wickets Scorecard

Hosts New Zealand shocked tournament favourites Australia by chasing 322 to win their Women's World Cup warm-up match in Lincoln.

Captain Sophie Devine struck 161 not out, with support from Amelia Kerr's unbeaten 92 and Suzie Bates' 63.

The White Ferns reached their huge target with almost seven overs left.

Captain Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Ash Gardner and Beth Mooney had earlier all made half-centuries in Australia's 321 all out.

It is a turnaround from New Zealand's first warm-up fixture, when they were beaten by Pakistan, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

Australia, meanwhile, arrive at the World Cup after going unbeaten against England during the multi-format Ashes series.

New Zealand open the tournament against West Indies in Tauranga on Friday (01:00 GMT), with England and Australia meeting once again in Hamilton at the same time on Saturday.

England play their final warm-up match against South Africa in Lincoln on Wednesday (21:30 GMT Tuesday).

Pace bowler Tash Farrant left the field ill in Monday's win over Bangladesh and is unlikely to play. Spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who missed that game entirely, could bowl against the Proteas but may not bat or field as England continue to take precautions with a calf problem.

In Tuesday's other warm-up fixture, India defeated West Indies by 81 runs.

India opener Smriti Mandhana, who was struck on the head and had to retire hurt in their game against South Africa on Sunday, was cleared to play and made 66 in India's 258, before West Indies were restricted to 177-9.

