Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jason Roy recently hit 116 off just 57 balls while playing for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Premier League

England batter Jason Roy has pulled out of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), citing bubble fatigue.

Surrey's Roy, 31, was set to play for new franchise Gujarat Titans having been signed for approximately £200,000 in February's draft.

"With everything going on in the world over the last three years, it's added up and taken its toll on me," said Roy.

"I feel it's only right I spend some quality time with my family as well as spending time working on myself."

The IPL begins on 26 March and runs until 29 May.

Among the England players taking part are Liam Livingstone, who was signed by Punjab Kings for £1.1m, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, David Willey and Sam Billings.