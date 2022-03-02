Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Worcestershire have been playing first-class cricket at New Road since 1899

Worcestershire have made a profit for the second successive season affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pears' 2021 annual report revealed a small profit of £8,477, down on the £21,635 profit they made in 2020 - but still an encouraging trend compared to the £81,000 loss they suffered in 2019.

Worcestershire estimate that, across the two Coronavirus-affected summers, lost revenue now adds up to £3.3m.

But they are cushioned by their annual England & Wales Cricket Board payment.

Although government assistance dropped by £510,000 in 2021, the ECB hand-out from television money and sponsorship to all the 18 first-class counties, boosted in 2021 by the inaugural Men's and Women's Hundred, added up to £3,849,616 for Worcestershire.

After the loss of most of the season in 2020, the 2021 campaign began on time behind closed doors - and ended with crowds being allowed back in.

The new season is scheduled to start on 7 April with an away game against Leicestershire, followed by the Pears' first home County Championship Division Two fixture against Sussex on 21 April.

New Road has been under water again during the recent flooding in the area, but the well-orchestrated ground recovery process is already well under way.

The Pears are now programmed not to get a home fixture in the opening two weeks of any season - and will again play their one home pre-season warm-up game at Chester Road, Kidderminster.

The first three-day friendly for Alex Gidman's side is against Oxford UCCE in The Parks on Wednesday 23 March, before a three-day meeting with Warwickshire at Edgbaston on Monday 28 March, a two-dayer away to Hampshire, then a three-day game with Durham UCCE at Chester Road, beginning on 2 April.