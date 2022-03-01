Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland have a busy summer of international fixtures

The dates have been announced for the Ireland men's cricket team's busy summer of fixtures, with the home series against South Africa to be played in England.

The Bristol County Ground will host the two-match T20 series on 3 and 5 August.

Ireland will also play white-ball series' against India, New Zealand and Afghanistan over a two-month period during the summer.

It starts with T20 games against India at Malahide on 26 and 28 June.

The series against New Zealand, subject to license, will be one-day-internationals at Malahide on 10, 12 and 15 July followed by a three-match T20 series at Stormont on 18, 20 and 22 July.

The three-match ODI series against New Zealand, the world's top-ranked ODI side, will be part of the ICC World Cup Super League, making it an important set of fixtures in Ireland's 2023 World Cup qualification campaign.

The five-match T20 series against Afghanistan is currently being finalised, with dates and venues to be announced shortly.