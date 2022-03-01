Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hasan Ali has played 17 Test matches for Pakistan

Lancashire have signed Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali for the first six games of the County Championship season.

The 27-year-old has taken 72 wickets at an average of 21.59 since making his Test debut against West Indies in 2017.

"I am very excited at the prospect of playing county cricket in England for the first time in my career," he told the club website.

"I can't wait to join up with the squad in April and hope to make a significant contribution in the games that I play."

Lancashire's first match of the 2022 campaign is away at Kent, starting on 14 April.