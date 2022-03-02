Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Cricket Scotland chair Tony Brian has stood down five days after chief executive Gus Mackay quit following allegations of a bullying culture within the organisation.

The governing body said that Brian, who was due to leave the board in April, has retired for health reasons.

Mackay quit on Friday after an internal disciplinary process.

The moves have led to Sportscotland taking the highly unusual step of installing an interim chief executive.

The umbrella body for sporting organisations in Scotland says its administrator John Lunn will take temporary control in a bid to provide "experienced staffing resource" to Cricket Scotland.

It comes amid an ongoing independent investigation into claims of racism within the governing body.

Brian had served as chair since 2015 and his successor will be sought "in the coming weeks".

President elect of Cricket Scotland, Phil Yelland, said: "Tony has done a great deal to promote and advance the sport in Scotland since he became chair and we want to thank him for all he has done.

"However, now is the time for our sport to take a fresh approach. With John's leadership and the continued support of Sportscotland we will embrace change and start rebuilding trust in Scottish cricket."

Stewart Harris, chief executive of Sportscotland, said it had been a "bruising time" for Scottish cricket but there is now a "shared desire" to "provide whatever help we can".