Chris Jordan has 75 caps for England's T20 international side and was part of the team to reach the World Cup final in 2016

England's Chris Jordan says he has "unfinished business" as he returns to Surrey as their new Twenty20 captain.

The 33-year-old all-rounder began his career at the club before leaving for Sussex 10 years ago.

Jordan has since gone on to play eight Tests, 34 ODIs and 75 T20 internationals for England, reaching the T20 World Cup final in 2016.

He will now captain the 2020 runners-up as they compete for their first T20 Blast title since 2003.

"When the opportunity came up to return it wasn't one to turn down, especially in a leadership role as well," he told BBC Radio London.

"It feels like I have a bit of unfinished business, so it's great to be welcomed back and I can't wait to get started.

"It's a great place to play cricket, so much history. It's great to see some familiar faces, and some less familiar ones that I'll be getting to know, it's like the first day back at school feeling and yeah, I'm buzzing to get going."

Jordan won the inaugural Hundred season with Southern Brave last year.

He is aiming to draw on his experience of playing for the national team, as well as the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash in Australia, to captain Surrey to success.

"I'm very much looking forward to it," he said.

"Obviously it is the first time I have been in that position [as captain] but having played quite a bit of cricket around the world and picked a little bit up from the things that I've learned, but [I want] to be myself in that role and do what I see fit.

"We have a group of talented cricketers and plenty of internationals and also guys who are on the fringes as well, with some really good young players, and all this makes good ingredients for an exciting prospect.

"First and foremost I want to be adaptable and make myself available to the players for them to come to me at any time possible and have as much empathy as possible."