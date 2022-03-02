Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Steketee's best figures in a first-class innings this season stand at 7-44

Essex have signed pace bowler Mark Steketee, with the Australian set to play in the county's first six games of the 2022 County Championship season.

Steketee is the current leading wicket-taker in the 2021-22 Sheffield Shield, with 32 in six games for Queensland.

The 28-year-old was named in the Australia Test squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan this month.

"I've always wanted to get over to England to play some county cricket," Steketee told the club website. external-link

"I've got big shoes to fill, as I know how much Peter Siddle enjoyed playing here and the energy he brought to the team.

"Hopefully I'll be able to match that and help Essex get off to a strong start."