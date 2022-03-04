Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gary Wilson played 292 times for Ireland

Former internationals Gary Wilson and Ryan Eagleson have been appointed to the Ireland coaching staff.

Cricket Ireland said the appointments have been made as part of structural changes to the support set-up.

Ex-Ireland T20 captain Wilson has taken up the role of high performance batting and wicketkeeping coach, with Eagleson named high performance pace bowling coach.

A number of new central contracts for players have also been offered.

Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker and Craig Young have all been offered two-year contracts - the first since the lead-up to the Cricket World Cup 2015.

Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, William Porterfield and Ben White have been offered one-year deals.

Wilson, 36, played 292 times for Ireland. He was appointed North West Warriors head coach in 2021 and led the side to Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy success last year.

He has captained and coached at both Derbyshire County Cricket Club and Surrey County Cricket Club, and has been seconded as an assistant coach since September 2021.

Eagleson, 47, is a former Irish international seam bowler who played for Ireland 65 times, and had stints with Derbyshire, Essex and Glamorgan in the English county system.

He has been the Ireland Under-19 head coach and has also been the performance and pathway coach for the National Academy programme since 2009, and has been seconded as Lead Bowling Coach since September 2021.

Cricket Ireland said "the coaching restructure process was initiated after the departure of former national bowling lead Stuart Barnes in August last year and of the former men's head coach Graham Ford.

"The new coaching structure is one of a number of previously-planned measures which are aligned with the outcomes of the T20 World Cup Review recently undertaken."