Richard Gleeson has battled a back problem to return to Lancashire's ranks

Lancashire have rewarded seamer Richard Gleeson with an initial Twenty20 Blast contract for 2022, having spent the off-season working on his fitness.

The 34-year-old has struggled with back problems, which limited his involvement over the past two seasons.

Blackpool-born Gleeson undertook rehabilitation with Lancashire's sport science team and has been training around the squad over the winter.

"I am looking forward to making an impact," Gleeson said.

Gleeson had been involved in England's white-ball preparations before the Covid pandemic set in back in 2020.

"We are looking forward to having Richard available for us initially in the Blast and believe he can make an important contribution for us," head coach Glen Chapple said.

"He has had a tough time of it over the last 18 months but has worked hard with our sports science and medical team to regain full fitness ahead of this year's campaign."