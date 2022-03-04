Shane Warne: Australia legend dies aged 52

Legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, has died of a suspected heart attack aged 52.

Warne took 708 Test wickets, the second most of all time, in 145 matches across a stellar 15-year international career.

His management company said Warne had been found unresponsive in his villa on the Thai island Koh Samui on Friday.

"It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack," they said.

"Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne helped Australia win the 1999 50-over World Cup and claimed 293 dismissals in 194 one-day internationals between 1993 and 2005.

He retired from international cricket in 2007 following Australia's 5-0 Ashes clean sweep of England at home, also retiring from first-class and List A cricket later that year with Hampshire, for whom he had played for five seasons, and had captained since 2004.

Warne continued to play Twenty20 franchise cricket until retiring from all formats in 2013.

He worked regularly as a commentator and pundit, as well as holding coaching roles at T20 franchises.

He is survived by his three children with former wife Simone Callahan.

Ashes dominance

Warne holds the record for the most Ashes wickets in history, with 195 dismissals in 36 Tests.

He made his Test debut against India in 1992 after only seven first-class matches for his native Victoria, but announced himself on the world stage in astonishing style in the 1993 Ashes in England.

With his first ball of the series, Warner bowled England batter Mike Gatting with a stunning delivery that pitched outside leg stump and clipped the top of off stump.

It became widely known as the 'ball of the century'.

That was the first of six Ashes victories in a row involving Warne, until the run was ended by England's famous 2-1 win in 2005, despite the leg-spinner taking a staggering 40 wickets in that series.

Warne gained revenge in 2006-07 when Australia won 5-0 and he retired on the same day as long-time team-mates Glenn McGrath and Justin Langer.

More to follow

  • Comment posted by CharlesLogan, today at 14:29

    RIP Legend

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 14:40

      Grace replied:
      Incredibly sad. RIP

  • Comment posted by Cairnzee, today at 14:30

    Bloody hell. This one has hit me.

    RIP Warney from a Pommie b*stard!

    • Reply posted by sportsmanshipisthewinner, today at 14:39

      sportsmanshipisthewinner replied:
      well said !

  • Comment posted by silverfoil, today at 14:29

    Legend is overused, but he was.

    • Reply posted by measuredopinion, today at 14:37

      measuredopinion replied:
      Overused?

  • Comment posted by Linalmeemow, today at 14:30

    Wow, that's no age. Best spin bowler of his generation, arguably the best of all time. Sad news.

    • Reply posted by Billy Bobby Goaty, today at 14:36

      Billy Bobby Goaty replied:
      Best bowler. Ever.

  • Comment posted by Russ, today at 14:30

    Wow. On the same day as Rod Marsh, now Shane Warne? What a terrible day for cricket fans. RIP.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:40

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Good lord. Two cricket legends practically dying on the same day. I really hope we dont hear anyone else passing away as it would be too much for anyone who loves test cricket

  • Comment posted by Killer, today at 14:30

    Warney, god bless you and RIP.

    We loved and hated you in equal measures.

    • Reply posted by Nick Beard, today at 14:33

      Nick Beard replied:
      Absolutely. True mark of respect that was

  • Comment posted by Lesssoapsmoresport, today at 14:29

    Awful news. Best cricketer in my lifetime by far. RIP

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:39

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He could bat and bowl. He should have been classed as an allrounder

  • Comment posted by James_Band, today at 14:29

    R.I.P Shane Warne. :(

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 14:41

      Grace replied:
      He was an incredible cricketer and a larger than life character. They don't make such people too often

  • Comment posted by sirthistlebottom, today at 14:30

    The King of Spin. Loathed him against England in the Ashes. But my god, what a talent. RIP

    • Reply posted by reggie53, today at 14:40

      reggie53 replied:
      Very true

  • Comment posted by CurtisC, today at 14:29

    RIP. Amazing cricketer and personality

  • Comment posted by Tim remembering Maine Rd, today at 14:30

    So sad...RIP Shane, never forget the MIke Gatting Dismissal!

    • Reply posted by Paul MH, today at 14:50

      Paul MH replied:
      Ball of the century

  • Comment posted by Greebo66, today at 14:30

    Shocking, shocking news.

    RIP Warney

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:41

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I still cant believe it has happened. Still has not sunk in

  • Comment posted by Crab Apple, today at 14:30

    Best cricketer that has ever lived. No player has ever or likely will ever have the impact on the game he did. Absolute legend.

    • Reply posted by colinnicholson, today at 14:43

      colinnicholson replied:
      Sobers was the best by far

  • Comment posted by DolbyD, today at 14:30

    That is one cricket team up there! RiP Warney. Hampshire salutes you. Can't believe this......

  • Comment posted by mamawolfy, today at 14:29

    R.I.P warney greatest ever bowler

  • Comment posted by Claret and Blue, today at 14:33

    Forget greatest leg spinner. Forget greatest spinner. Quite simply the greatest bowler of all time. Use to hate watching him dismantle England, but what a genius. RIP Legend.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:52

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Was it the England fans who during the final test at the Oval when he produced a masterclass of leg spin bowling that they chanted they wished he played for England. That shows the respect everyone had for the man. A true great who will be sadly missed

  • Comment posted by aboveandbeyond , today at 14:29

    Th GOAT SPINNER

    • Reply posted by elmbh79, today at 14:58

      elmbh79 replied:
      Nah bro ,that title goes to malinga 👍

  • Comment posted by Ricci667, today at 14:29

    So sad. An absolute legend of the game. Iconic. Rest in Peace.

  • Comment posted by PK, today at 14:29

    Truly shocking- so sad

  • Comment posted by phizco, today at 14:31

    This is such sad news for the cricketing world. An absolute legend of the game. RIP

