Ben Stokes finished with figures of two for 21

Warm up, Coolidge Cricket Ground (day four of four): CWI President's XI 264 (Reifer 106, Leach 4-62) & 123-7 England 466-6 (Bairstow 106, Lawrence 83) & 164-4 Match drawn

Ollie Robinson is a doubt for Tuesday's first Test against the West Indies after sitting out of the final day of England's warm-up draw against the CWI President's XI in Antigua.

The 28-year-old fast bowler suffered a back spasm on Thursday and had similar problems at the end of the Ashes.

However, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes made welcome returns to the bowling attack.

Both sides had earlier observed a minute's silence after the deaths of Rod Marsh and Shane Warne.

Wood did not feature in the first three days of this practice outing, having suffered from illness and been sent for precautionary blood tests.

But he joined the attack after the tourists declared their second innings 366 ahead on 164-4.

Meanwhile, Stokes is eight weeks into his recovery from a painful side strain and chipped in one stint of five overs dismissing Alick Athanaze lbw with his first delivery and then bowling Shane Dowrich.

Should Robinson be unavailable, Craig Overton and Jack Leach can both expect to play having previously been fighting for one spot. Overton and Leach finished with two wickets apiece, with the former also showing his all-round skills by taking a fine catch.

England had time to push for victory with the CWI side 123-7, but captain Joe Root was happy to shake hands on a draw.

Dan Lawrence (48) and Ben Foakes (43) had started the day at the crease, pausing their knocks to stand shoulder to shoulder with the hosts as a mark of respect for Warne and Marsh.