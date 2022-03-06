Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's World Cup, Dunedin Bangladesh 140-8 (27 overs): Hoque 52 (63), Sattherthwaite 3-25 New Zealand 144-1 (20 overs): Bates 79* (68), A Kerr 47* (37) New Zealand won by nine wickets Scorecard

Hosts New Zealand got their first win of the Women's World Cup with a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

After losing their opener to West Indies, the White Ferns were in danger of further frustration when rain delayed the start in Dunedin.

However, in a match reduced to 27 overs per side, World Cup debutants Bangladesh were restricted to 140-8.

New Zealand raced to their target in 20 overs through Suzie Bates' 79 not out and an unbeaten 49 from Amelia Kerr.

Bangladesh go on to play Pakistan on Monday, while New Zealand meet 2017 runners-up India in Hamilton on Thursday.

New Zealand are likely to by vying with India, South Africa and West Indies for two semi-final spots and a washout against Bangladesh would have been hugely detrimental to their last-four hopes.

For much of the day it looked like the White Ferns could be left disappointed at the world's southernmost international cricket ground.

Play eventually began at 15:00 local time and Bangladesh, who pushed South Africa in their opening game, made another encouraging start.

Shamima Sultana and Fargana Hoque added 59 for the first wicket in little more than nine overs.

They were parted when Sultana was well held by Lea Tahuhu, running in from the leg-side boundary, from the off-spin of Frankie MacKay.

Although Hoque went on to make 52, Bangladesh were kept in check by 3-25 from Amy Satterthwaite.

Former captain Bates led the chase, playing on her home ground in an international for the first time in a 16-year career.

Bates also became only the sixth player to pass 1,000 runs in Women's World Cups as she shared an unbroken stand of 108 with Kerr.