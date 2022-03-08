Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Dawson made two appearances in England's T20 series defeat by West Indies in January

Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson has agreed a two-year contract extension with the county.

Dawson, 32, has been with Hampshire since the age of 10 and made his first-class debut in 2007.

"I just want to enjoy my cricket now," he told BBC Radio Solent. "If higher honours come then great, but it's about doing my best for Hampshire first."

The slow left-armer was part of England's T20 squad during the recent five-match series in the West Indies.

Dawson was also part of England's squad at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates but did not make an appearance.

He has played in three Tests as well as three One-Day internationals and eight T20 internationals, including two appearances in Barbados during the 3-2 series defeat by West Indies in January.

Having helped Hampshire to the brink of the County Championship title and the T20 Blast semi-finals last season, the right-hand batter is looking ahead to the coming season.

"Hopefully we can keep showing signs of improvement and strive for that Championship title we're all craving," he said. "A signing like Ben Brown will strengthen us massively and we've got a great squad, and if we play well, we'll be very close to silverware this season."

Dawson also followed up his England commitments this winter by playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

"It was a shame not to make the final this year in my fourth PSL, but I was pleased to put in some handy performances with the bat and ball," he said.

"The crowds and the atmosphere in Pakistan were incredible and it's a great place to play."