Mason Crane took 23 wickets in first-class cricket in 2021 as Hampshire narrowly missed out on winning the County Championship

Leg-spinner Mason Crane says Hampshire will be aiming to win silverware in 2022 to honour former captain Shane Warne following his death at 52.

Crane, 25, played under Warne at London Spirit in The Hundred last season and also benefitted from the Australian's expertise earlier in his career.

"I feel very, very honoured and lucky to have had that experience," Crane told BBC Radio Solent.

"I idolised him growing up and he was just so generous with his time."

Warne was head coach at London Spirit during 2021 and had been set to work with Crane again this summer before his death last week from a suspected heart attack.

Crane also recalled first meeting the fellow leg-spinner and former Hampshire overseas player in 2013 and chatting with him around his England Test debut during the 2017-18 Ashes series.

"For a lot of people my age growing up, that 2005 Ashes series in England was a hugely inspirational one," he said. "Warnie was just so entertaining and from that moment on was the reason I fell in love with the game.

"When you chatted to him, he was just so desperate to see spinners improve in the game and would share such intricate details of bowling with you, which was very specific and invaluable as a leg-spinner and such an honour.

"He only had that one season as London Spirit head coach. But I'm sure there was so much more he had to pass on not just to me, but to everyone in that team, players and backroom staff, which is such a real shame."

Mason Crane was coached by Shane Warne at London Spirit during The Men's Hundred last season

Having narrowly missed out on a first County Championship title since 1973 last season, Crane says the Hampshire squad are determined to go one better in 2022.

"Our aim this season is definitely to try and lift some silverware and do Warnie proud," Crane said.

"I'm sure that's what he wanted for the county and that will be our inspiration for sure."

Warne played for Hampshire between 2000 and 2007, including captaining the county from 2004.

He also had a stand named after him at Hampshire's home ground the Ageas Bowl in 2012.