England in West Indies: Tourists bowlers blunted on attritional second day in Antigua

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Ben Stokes frustrated as West Indies add runs
West Indies were 127-4 before an unbroken partnership lasting 31.4 overs from Bonner and Holder took the hosts to the close
First Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua (day two):
England 311: Bairstow 140, Foakes 42; Seales 4-79
West Indies 202-4: Brathwaite 55, Holder 43*; Stokes 1-20
West Indies trail by 109 runs
Scorecard

A mixed showing from England's bowlers allowed West Indies to edge an attritional second day of the first Test in Antigua.

The tourists took 4-44 in the afternoon session but struggled otherwise as West Indies closed on 202-4, 109 runs behind.

Without James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England were wayward with the new ball and the hosts raced to 83-0, captain Kraigg Brathwaite making 55 from 70 balls.

England's seamers, helped by some poor shot-making, wrestled back the momentum but Nkrumah Bonner and Jason Holder blunted the bowling in the final session with a watchful, unbroken stand of 75.

England had earlier added 43 runs for their last four wickets before being dismissed for 311.

Jonny Bairstow, who resumed on 109, was last man out for 140, while 20-year-old seamer Jayden Seales took 4-79 for the hosts at the start of a day interrupted by a series of short rain delays.

West Indies hold the edge

Day one was all about whether England's batters could respond to their Ashes humiliation. After West Indies quickly wrapped up the lower-order in the morning session, attention turned to England's new-look bowling attack on day two.

Once England chose to look to the future and leave Anderson and Broad, their two leading wicket-takers in Tests who have shown little sign of slowing down, out of this series comparisons were always going to be made.

Ultimately, despite all taking a wicket, this seam attack of Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood and all-rounder Ben Stokes allowed West Indies to move into the ascendency.

In the veterans' absence, Woakes was the leader of the attack but was particularly wayward on a slow pitch with little support through the air.

Overton, opening the bowling for England for the first time, rarely threatened either side of making the first breakthrough. He had opener John Campbell caught down the leg side for 35.

Wood carried the most threat, as ever bowling with express pace.

He produced a probing spell of reverse swing after tea but Holder, who scored a double century on England's last tour to the Caribbean, frustrated the tourists again and, having come in at 127-4 with England on top, found able support in 33-year-old Bonner, playing his 10th Test

Holder ended unbeaten on 43 and Bonner 34, ensuring West Indies hold the edge in this Test.

England fight back after woeful start

Chris Woakes
Woakes ended with figures of 1-54 from 12 overs

The fact England limited the scoring ensured West Indies were not able to pull away after being gifted a quick start.

In a 10-over spell before lunch England failed to hold their line and length or create opportunities.

Brathwaite, usually the grittiest of openers, was able to race to his fastest Test fifty from 62 balls, the bowling sprayed down both sides of the wicket.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who was accurate but largely unthreatening throughout, was brought on after just eight overs and all five bowlers were used by 23 overs.

Sparked into life by Overton's bouncer to dismiss Campbell, England did improve, however.

Wood unsettled Brathwaite with a bumper and the opener slashed a full, wide ball to gully. Shamarh Brooks nicked Stokes to first slip for 18 and Woakes had Jermaine Blackwood caught after a review showed a looped catch taken at gully had flicked inside edge before thigh pad.

The slow pitch and a softening ball did not help England's quest for wickets late in the day.

Earlier, Bairstow did at least ensure they passed 300 for the first time this winter at the sixth attempt before he skied a catch off Alzarri Joseph when trying to add quick lower-order runs.

'Our lengths were poor' - reaction

England bowler Mark Wood: "It was a little bit indifferent. There were parts we bowled really well and parts we were disappointed with how we bowled. The first 15-20 overs we didn't get it right. When we came back after lunch we did really well.

"There is so much talk around Broad and Anderson we know we are going to be compared to them. We have to do our best. We are never going to be a Jimmy and Broady.

"The disappointing bit for us is we didn't get the start right."

Comments

Join the conversation

181 comments

  • Comment posted by Mks, today at 22:12

    The World Test Championship table would appear to indicate that both West Indies and England at both domestic and international level have paid the penalty for an obsession with money making from white ball matches that has seen England slip from being the number one ranked Test nation in 2011, while West Indies are no lobger at the level from 1976-1994/95. Short term gain has meant longer pain.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 22:30

      Eye_Said replied:
      The sad fact is that for the majority of nations, cricket fans prefer shorter format cricket.

      Personally, I enjoy all types of cricket - even the new slogfesty stuff is ok - but nothing comes close to the tension and drama of a good test match. Sigh.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:02

    It's a very even Test Match so far and not a lot between the two sides going into day 3..

    I don't agree with Leach bowling with the New Ball and Roots field settings!! - well best if I don't say anything else..

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 22:13

      Eye_Said replied:
      Do we train captains in tactics or is it expected to be innate? Does anyone know?

  • Comment posted by Kzinn, today at 22:10

    This must be the most toothless attack England have ever fielded (with the exception of the ever-willing Mark Wood).

    I doubt that any Test nation has ever fielded a team before with 5 front line bowlers, none of whom have a Test average lower than 30.

    The decision to drop Broad and Anderson looked very bad at the time. It's being proved to be disastrous. What a difference they would have made.

    • Reply posted by nick_tt, today at 22:14

      nick_tt replied:
      It isn’t disastrous…England are not a good team and won’t be a good team for a long time!

      Realise it and accept it, and then realise that they need to blood new younger players into the international team in the various formats

      And that will take a few year to do, it’s pathetic trying to hide behind the odd result with older plates instead of dealing with the future

  • Comment posted by tes, today at 22:07

    Roots captaincy is still very strange he just doesn't seem to understand how to use Leach, Lyon would have bowled twice the overs (for probably no wickets) enabling the seamers to run in hard for a couple of overs.

    • Reply posted by 931035, today at 22:13

      931035 replied:
      He doesn't know how to set fields for spin either.

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 22:13

    Have to admit this is like watching 2 Championship sides playing.

    The Windies are hopeless but boy oh boy so are we.

    Good Test match going on though and looking forward to the rest of it.
    Who is the worst? That's the question.

    • Reply posted by DH, today at 22:29

      DH replied:
      I think we are, just because of Craig Overton.

  • Comment posted by jam1, today at 22:05

    Typical biased expectations from English media/pundits expecting a windfall of wickets when Windies lost their fourth. Total disrespect and arrogance as usual

    • Reply posted by Redwhiteandblue, today at 22:08

      Redwhiteandblue replied:
      Zzzzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by Tudders, today at 22:10

    Root is clueless, it will be the same old result. England loss.

    • Reply posted by MaksiNorway, today at 22:15

      MaksiNorway replied:
      No captain in the world can do anything with this bowling attack, and actually with this opening batting line up too.
      Oh, we have a long tail too.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:06

    Would have been nice to have James Anderson bowling today!!!!

    • Reply posted by neil proctor, today at 22:34

      neil proctor replied:
      you have to move on

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 22:02

    Well we've learned something today, Woakes will never replace Anderson or Broad as England's opening bowler.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 22:20

      ET replied:
      Not sure about that, most of those knowing anything about the game knew Woakes was bang average 10 years ago.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 22:03

    Jimmy will be sat with a pint of Massey's Magnet ale,after watching Woakes get tanked all over the Carribean,thinking "Strauss,you know nowt about bowling lad"

    • Reply posted by Sisie007, today at 22:40

      Sisie007 replied:
  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 22:08

    Woakes is 33 now and has a shocking record in away tests so why is he here? he is the OLD bowler who should have been dropped and Parkinson should be playing instead of Leach because he is an attacking bowler who takes wickets

    • Reply posted by Legspinner, today at 22:24

      Legspinner replied:
      Agreed,Parkinson would challenge batsman. Leach so village green.He isn t threatening, imaginative and always bowls a few loose ones to release the pressure.
      Overton is like Dexter opening the bowling, medium pacer with skill enough for Somerset but that s where it ends. If Mahmood goes for a few so be it. Woakes has and with a threat level of zero.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:04

    England will be happy to have scored 300 runs in the 1st innings - the first time in a while, but should have really kicked onto 350+ and day 2 was a steady day for England.

    West Indies will be happy to be trailing by a hundred runs with 6 wickets in hand.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 22:10

      Eye_Said replied:
      'Should?' The Windies stopped them; is that England's failure or decent WIndies' performance?

  • Comment posted by ReformationPostTLC, today at 22:01

    As Ian Chappell said in Australia, “what is the point of Chris Woakes?” This bowling effort surely shows the selectors that it’s time to move on.
    Leach might have exerted a degree of control but it was hardly attacking; where was the F&G enticing the batsmen to be daring?

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 22:05

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Because he rhymes with Stokes and Foakes . . . .

  • Comment posted by DAVID McKAY, today at 22:15

    I watched some of todays cricket and can honestly say that I saw little or no difference from the Ashes. A bowling attack that is entirely without penetration or the ability to apply scoreboard pressure by restricting runs. How many overs did Chris Woakes start with a four ball? They simply had no plan or if they had one they could not execute it.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 22:22

      Eye_Said replied:
      Loving the downvotes to an accurate observation.

  • Comment posted by philip69, today at 22:12

    What do they see in Jack Leach,village spinner!!!Woakes?In for his batting?Overton to bowl a side out!!!!Unbelievable selections

    • Reply posted by Pedro321, today at 22:21

      Pedro321 replied:
      His bowing average nearly as good as Graeme Swann so presumably you don't rate him either?

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 22:04

    Oh dear
    How about this line up for the new Test side - it cannot be worse than the present side (Bairstow excepted)
    R. Atkinson
    C. Chaplin
    M. Crawford
    C. Drake
    T. Hancock
    O. Hardy
    W. Hay
    B. Hill
    F. Howard
    S. Laurel
    T. Robinson

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Tony Robinson. When has been a comedian😆

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:29

    Anderson & Broad must be laughing at the decision to drop them now and also Mahmood must be warming up for the next match knowing he will walk into this side now, some very ordinary bowling today.

    Well done Straus

    • Reply posted by DH, today at 22:31

      DH replied:
      Strauss is and has always been a big part of this side’s problems

  • Comment posted by Derby Wolf, today at 22:15

    Joe Root is as clueless in the field as Ponting was, he needs a Shane Warne next to him to tell him what to do.

    • Reply posted by Nero, today at 22:23

      Nero replied:
      Really not needed at this of all times to mention that. Especially if anyone had seen the interview. No class.
      Yes Root is not a particularly good skipper but sadly England are in short supply. It will be a couple of years now to get England test cricket moving in the right direction. Then people will moan we are rubbish at One day.

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 22:14

    Leave 2 players out who combined have over 1,000 wickets for England... Then struggle to get wickets. Who'd have thought it?

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 22:23

      mrmjvc replied:
      They are both old and we have to move on. Broad especially. He didn't exactly do much last year did he? The problem is the batting and that's the much bigger worry.

  • Comment posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 22:11

    Not going overly well this new beginning is it?

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 22:24

      mrmjvc replied:
      Just more media guff. Sick of hearing about this great reset nonsense. A real reset would be us being the top side but that has never ever happened. No England fan expects anything anymore.

