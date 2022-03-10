England in West Indies: Tourist bowlers toil as Nkrumah Bonner hits determined century in first Test

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Nkrumah Bonner
Bonner's century was his second in Tests. Both have come at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
First Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua (day three):
England 311: Bairstow 140, Foakes 42; Seales 4-79
West Indies 373-9: Bonner 123, Brathwaite 55; Stokes 2-42
West Indies lead by 62 runs
Scorecard

An uninspiring England toiled as Nkrumah Bonner's determined century put West Indies on top after day three of the first Test in Antigua.

On a slow day, Bonner ground out 123 from 355 balls as his side reached 373-9 at the close with a lead of 62.

England's new-look attack, albeit on a docile pitch and hampered by losing fast bowler Mark Wood to injury, again found wicket-taking hard.

Ben Stokes had Jason Holder caught behind for 45 early on and Jack Leach trapped Joshua da Silva lbw for 32.

But the tourists were held up for almost 30 overs by a stand between Bonner and number nine Kemar Roach, who made 15 from 89 balls.

Roach was run out in the final session, only for number 10 Veerasammy Permaul to frustrate England further with a 87-ball 26.

Bonner, who could have been caught on 73, batted patiently throughout. He finally fell in the third to last over of the day when the third umpire judged he had tickled a catch down the leg side off part-time off-spinner Dan Lawrence.

That wicket gave England some cause for celebration but the hosts still sit in a strong position with two days to go.

England struggle in the sun

Any criticism of England's bowlers must come with the caveat that this pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is slow and has offered minimal support to pace or spin bowlers.

Afterwards, interim coach Paul Collingwood, referencing the surface and England's effort, called the performance "probably one of the best I have seen in an England shirt".

But, with the dropped Stuart Broad and James Anderson again notable by their absence, England's tame attack lacked threat once more in an innings that has now lasted 157 overs.

Stokes bowled admirably, giving England with the wicket of Holder with only four runs added to the overnight score.

But the new ball, taken soon after the start with West Indies five down and still 84 runs behind, came and went with little effect.

Craig Overton often bowled below 80mph and Chris Woakes showed little sign of overturning his poor overseas record, with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes standing up to both at times.

England
England have only won one of their past 14 Tests

The loss of Wood hurt England badly. He left the field with an elbow issue after one over with the new ball, having only bowled four previously, and is now a doubt to take further part in the Test.

Without their quickest bowler, England struggled to remove West Indies batters who rarely showed aggression. It took a misjudged run and a good throw by substitute fielder Ollie Pope to eventually see off Roach, ending his stand with Bonner.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach was the most likely wicket-taker, even with little turn to aid him.

Bonner inside edged the Somerset bowler onto his pad when flicking to leg but Crawley could not take the ball when it deflected to him at slip. After passing 100, Bonner twice survived tight lbw decisions on review - Leach the bowler on both occasions.

Bonner may have fallen near the end of the day but has still hurt England's hopes in the Test significantly. There could be further repercussions given the loss of Wood and the number of overs now in the bowlers' legs.

Bonner digs in

This hundred is right-hander Bonner's second in 10 Tests, both of which have come on this ground.

He resumed on 34 and, while favouring the leg side, quietly accumulated in composed fashion.

Just 51 runs were scored in 30 overs in the afternoon session, the surface doing little to help run-scoring. That may have been a factor in West Indies' decision not to up the rate, declare and bowl at England late on.

Bonner, 33, looked to be easing to the close in steady fashion when he was dismissed, somewhat controversially.

The technology showed the tiniest spike when England called for a review after appealing for a leg-side catch.

It did not look definitive but TV umpire Leslie Reifer deemed it enough to overturn the original decision.

'Very much West Indies' day' - reaction

England interim coach Paul Collingwood, speaking to BBC Sport: "Today was probably one of the best days I have seen in an England shirt.

"To go for 170 runs and five wickets on that today is a pretty good effort, especially backing that up from two sessions in the field yesterday.

"It was tough, hard work. It is a docile pitch. Sometimes you can look at the scoreboard and say you haven't bowled them out but I thought the attitude was superb today. If you know anything about cricket you will know how that pitch is playing."

West Indies batter Nkrumah Bonner, speaking to BT Sport: "It means a lot for me. Looking back at my stats before this series I had not scored major runs in the Caribbean, so am very happy I stepped forward.

"It's a good venue, a good pitch to bat on. Tomorrow we want to bat an hour, get a lead of 100 to put pressure on the English batters."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "It was very much West Indies' day. It hasn't been a pretty watch, but they've done what they had to do in these very difficult scoring conditions. It is easy to defend as a batter, but difficult to score at any pace unless you bowl poorly."

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 21:51

    Having destroyed Archer's Test career by stupidly over-bowling him in desperation in a difficult match situation Captain Calamity is at it again. Now Stokes, who we were told was not really likely to bowl after injury, becomes the pathetic Root's go-to man. This side will go nowhere until it gets a proper leader who can handle the egos, manage the bowling and show basic tactical intelligence.

    • Reply posted by Jonny, today at 21:59

      Jonny replied:
      Don't understand the thumbs down you're spot on.

  • Comment posted by Exiled-Ram, today at 21:40

    When you have a batting crisis, but change the bowling line-up it tells you everything you need to know about the management.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 21:46

    Now that's what I call a brilliant innings from a player that gave up cricket and worked in construction before returning to play the game. Eat your heart out England.

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:53

      in5wknaa replied:
      When I was younger I never appreciated the stories of older players making a breakthrough. Now I’m 34 it’s actually really inspiring to see an ‘older’ player burst through. Massive congrats to Bonner what a day and what a moment for him and his family

  • Comment posted by Toffeessupporter, today at 21:48

    Let’s congratulate the WIndies. Dogged innings from Bonner.

    • Reply posted by Hughieboy48, today at 22:32

      Hughieboy48 replied:
      Aided by some pretty tame bowing from Woakes & Overton (especially). Woakes is usually reliable, but I have never thought of Overton as being of international standard.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:56

    Hey guys. We are seeing a better balanced England team during this test match. The bowling is now equally as poor as the batting line up

    • Reply posted by raginnz, today at 22:06

      raginnz replied:
      Good observation, been asking for some consistency and looks like we now have it.

  • Comment posted by DH, today at 21:52

    Since Jimmy turned 35 he’s taken 160 test wickets. Broad is 35 leaving both out is another Strauss ego trip a la KP

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 21:48

    Strauss and Collingwood.

    Wow, great job lads?

    Give your captain absolutely nothing to play with - NOTHING.

    I have watched every ball today and that is the worst set of bowlers I have ever seen playing for England - BAR NONE.

    Wood injured. Robinson injured. Last I hear our 2 so called pensioners with 1100+ wickets are fit and raring to go.

    Strauss and Collingwood OUT

    • Reply posted by John Jones, today at 21:56

      John Jones replied:
      Stokes will be next to break down. Like he did with Archer, the weak and inept Root has asked him to dig him out of a hole even when he's not match fit.

      England will not get better until they get a proper leader. Pick the best English captain in the counties: he may be 20 runs per innings short of Test batting quality but good leadership, rotation and tactics will more than make up for it.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:47

    England got well and truly Bonner'ed

    Top class innings, well done young man. WI in the driving seat.

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 21:57

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      Agree The WIndies batsmen showed England how to bat in a test match. They in a great position with 2 days still to do

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:41

    Well played WI. 5 wickets all day by England, wow! Surely there must be better bowlers in the country? Hang on

    • Reply posted by Randall, today at 21:50

      Randall replied:
      Darren Stevens & Liam Livingstone

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 21:44

    well played bonner,shows what you can do if you're prepared to apply yourself

  • Comment posted by Trentatre, today at 21:42

    I recall an era when your fast bowler(s) opened the bowling, with the medium pacers coming on when the quicks tired. Not sure the reverse approach is a sensible one.

    • Reply posted by View from the armchair, today at 21:54

      View from the armchair replied:
      Wood rarely opens the bowling, and broad and anderson are not England's fastest bowlers when they do seem and swing are still useful tools, but ideally you want wasim akram's pace to swing it at. When the ball goes soft the likes of woakes and overton are very unthreatening, wood still has a chance to get wickets.

  • Comment posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 21:42

    Well, despite the below par performance, I for one am content that a game of cricket is in the balance and will proceed to enjoy it for what it is 🏏

    • Reply posted by DH, today at 21:45

      DH replied:
      Here here

  • Comment posted by Paul S , today at 21:54

    10 years ago we were the best team in the world . 10 years on we are truly dreadful . This team is worse than the 90s debacle.

    • Reply posted by John Jones, today at 21:59

      John Jones replied:
      Cook was a poor captain after Strauss but Root has taken lack of leadership and tactical stupidity to new depths. How he's captained more Tests than any other English player in history is staggering. Literally any good English county captain could get more out of the available players than him but because he looks good in a cap and blazer and speaks vacuously he appears to be bomb-proof.

  • Comment posted by Disgustedwimbledon, today at 21:56

    England have - at most - four test class cricketers and , in a normal year, would not compete at County level. Leave aside Root and Bairstow as batsmen, Stokes ( when fit) as an all rounder, and Foakes ( restored at last as the world’s best keeper) and no one else would be considered by a serious test side.

    • Reply posted by MaksiNorway, today at 21:58

      MaksiNorway replied:
      Totally agree. I said earlier that this is four against eleven.
      The funny thing is I still think we will win bowling last.

  • Comment posted by Randall, today at 21:43

    What an utterly turgid day, the only plus point being Foakes, Buttler wouldn't have got nearly that catch down the leg side.

    • Reply posted by Bigrock, today at 22:01

      Bigrock replied:
      Or the run out

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, today at 21:49

    Wow, have we hit rock bottom! Can’t even dismiss a (let’s be honest, fairly poor) Windies team!

    We are bottom of the Test championship for a reason. ECB need to address this

    We have prioritised white ball cricket to the detriment of test matches.

    Not sure it’s even worth watching us in tests, might as well stick to shorter formats!

    This is the worst I have ever seen us play in my lifetime!

    • Reply posted by Disgustedwimbledon, today at 21:58

      Disgustedwimbledon replied:
      Forget the white ball excuses. When did you last see a bunch of school kids playing , let alone being properly coached ?

  • Comment posted by PAKISTAN ZINDABAD, today at 21:52

    Saqib Mahmood needs to be in the team. How is it possible that even in the absence of England's 3 premier pace bowlers, Anderson x Broad x Robinson, Mahmood still hasn't come in the team? This series is his opportunity.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:51

    Leach 43 Overs for 1 Wicket, his just not international class..

    Give Parkinson a go.. and Mahmood too.

    • Reply posted by DH, today at 21:55

      DH replied:
      I think he’s bowled ok given conditions, but I would like to see Parkinson too. Don’t hold your breath.

  • Comment posted by boycott123, today at 21:43

    Has Mark Wood ever bowled through a full innings without injury?

    • Reply posted by Randall, today at 21:57

      Randall replied:
      A couple of times in the second innings when the opposition won by 10 wickets.

  • Comment posted by boating-voter, today at 21:53

    Well batted West Indies. Hat off to Bonner, and excellent support from the tail. A hard lesson in Test batting (not that we have lacked for lessons from opponents over the last few years...)

