Hales has played 141 times for England but not since 2019

Batter Alex Hales has withdrawn from this year's Indian Premier League because of "bubble fatigue".

Hales was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders but will be replaced by Aaron Finch, Australia's white-ball captain.

Earlier this month England's Jason Roy pulled out of the IPL and began a "short, indefinite break from cricket", citing the strain of Covid-19 rules.

Hales, 33, said he was "truly gutted to turn down one of the best opportunities" of his career.

"Having spent the last four months away from home in restrictive bio bubbles and having tested positive for Covid myself in Australia, I don't feel as though I can commit myself to another extended period within a secure environment," Hales tweeted on Friday.

"It wouldn't be fair on the team or myself if I wasn't able to perform to the level expected of me."

Kolkata paid £146,790 for Hales for the IPL, which begins on 26 March.

He recently withdrew from the Pakistan Super League only to make a surprise return for two matches.