Mark Wood was England's leading wicket-taker during their 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia

West Indies v England, second Test Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados Dates: 16-20 March Time: 14:00 GMT BBC coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; daily Test Match Special podcasts

England fast bowler Mark Wood is "unlikely" to play in the second Test against West Indies, says interim head coach Paul Collingwood.

But fellow fast bowler Ollie Robinson, 28, could return for the match, which begins in Barbados on Wednesday.

Wood, 32, sustained an elbow injury on day three of the drawn first Test.

"We've just got to get to Barbados, have a look at him there and see what he's going to be like for the rest of the series," said Collingwood.

Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood or Yorkshire's Matthew Fisher could come in for their Test debut, but Collingwood said Robinson's fitness is "looking pretty positive" after missing the first Test because of a back injury.

"His recovery's been excellent," Collingwood said. "The backroom staff have done a great job on Ollie.

"He bowled a couple of spells today (Sunday) and he's getting the ball through pretty well."

'Really positive start' for tourists

The Ashes defeat meant England had won once in 14 Tests and head coach Chris Silverwood followed director of cricket Ashley Giles in leaving the team.

Collingwood was then named coach for the three-match Test series against West Indies while James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England's all-time top two leading wicket-takers, were left out of the squad.

After declaring in their second innings in Antigua, England were unable to bowl out the hosts but Collingwood feels it was a "really positive start to the series".

"In terms of effort, it was 10 out of 10, on a pitch that was pretty docile and hard to take 20 wickets on," he said.

"But we gave ourselves a chance so there were some great signs. If they keep that standard of performance up they'll give themselves chances to win Test matches.

"We've had a good week, but we've got to build on that. We want to keep that as the benchmark.

"It's 0-0 with two games to go so we've got make sure we turn up in Barbados with the same attitude, same character, same desire."

Joe Root - Performance in first Test shows step forward for England

Joe Root remains captain and the 31-year-old Yorkshireman scored a century in England's second innings.

"He really has grabbed a hold of the team," said Collingwood. "You can sense he's got everybody behind him.

"There's a real unity, we've got a direction and we've got clarity. We've been very honest in our conversations and it looks as though he's enjoying his cricket.

"He's committed and determined. He's very hungry to turn things around, so no matter what the personnel is in the team, I think he'll have that same attitude."