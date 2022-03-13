Cricket World Cup: England on brink after South Africa defeat

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Tauranga

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments186

Women's World Cup, Tauranga
England 235-9 (50 overs): Beaumont 62, Jones 53, Kapp 5-45
South Africa 236-7 (49.2 overs): Wolvaardt 77, Luus 36, Shrubsole 2-34
South Africa won by three wickets
Scorecard. Table

England's hopes of defending the Women's World Cup are hanging by a thread after an agonising three-wicket defeat by South Africa in Mount Maunganui.

With three defeats from as many games, England are not yet eliminated, but will need to win all of their remaining four matches and hope other results go their way to reach the semi-finals.

Taken to 235-9 by half-centuries from Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones, England were once again blighted by a raft of missed chances in the field.

Laura Wolvaardt took advantage of three dropped catches and a missed stumping in making 77.

After she fell, Marizanne Kapp, who earlier took 5-45, inched South Africa closer in the face of some magical bowling from Sophie Ecclestone.

Kapp was out for 32 in the penultimate over, leaving the Proteas four to get from the final set.

Shabnim Ismail swung Nat Sciver over the leg side to give South Africa their first World Cup win over England in 22 years.

England play India at the same venue on Wednesday, when another defeat will effectively end their campaign.

In Monday's other game, tournament debutants Bangladesh earned their first World Cup win in a nine-run defeat of Pakistan.

Women's World Cup table

England edged out again

England paid for errors of their own making in tight losses to Australia and West Indies. Given the stakes, the mistakes made at the Bay Oval were more costly, the defeat more painful.

Replacing Lauren Winfield-Hill with Danni Wyatt did not bring an improvement at the top of the order. Wyatt slashed Kapp to point, Heather Knight misjudged to play on off the same bowler and, when Sciver somehow pulled to slip off the back of the bat, England were 42-3.

Beaumont, with 62, and Jones, who made 53, bravely rebuilt but even their dismissals - Beaumont playing across the line and Jones run out by Sophia Dunkley's poor call - were needless.

England scrapped to a total they could have defended, only for chance after chance to go begging in the field.

Beaumont dropped Wolvaardt at point on four, Kate Cross reprieved the same batter off her own bowling on 23 and running back at mid-off on 62. In between, Jones missed a simple stumping.

All the while, England had a trump card in left-arm spinner Ecclestone, who bowled a magnificent spell of 1-23 on the worn pitch.

South Africa saw off her final over, the 48th, leaving 11 needed from two. When Anya Shrubsole pinned Kapp lbw in the 49th, there was hope, but Sciver could not hold her line when bowling the final set.

In becoming the first one-day World Cup holders, women or men, to lose their first three games, England are on the brink of a calamitous exit.

All-round Kapp wins it for Proteas

South Africa are on track for the semis after their third win from as many games, with this one coming thanks to the all-round display of the brilliant Kapp.

The seamer bowled an immaculate line with the new ball, then used clever variations at the death for the tournament's first five-wicket haul. She even provided the throw for the run-out of Jones.

The elegant Wolvaardt took advantage of England's errors to add 56 with Tazmin Brits and 73 with captain Sune Luus.

After South Africa lost three wickets for 22 runs, Kapp, who overturned being given lbw on nine, repelled Ecclestone in a partnership of 30 with Chloe Tryon.

Then, after Tryon was run-out backing up, Kapp struck a crucial six off a Katherine Brunt full toss in the 46th over.

Though she could not see the job through, she had done enough for South Africa to pull off their highest successful chase in a World Cup match.

'We have made history today' - what they said

South Africa captain Sune Luus: "Regardless of what happens in the rest of the tournament, we have made history today and nothing is going to change that. I think everyone in South Africa is very proud of us and we can be proud of ourselves too."

England captain Heather Knight on Sky Sports: "It puts us in a tough position. I'll be honest, it's painful losing three close games in a row.

"At times we shot ourselves in the foot with our fielding. You can't give a player like Laura Wolvaardt that many chances, because she will make you pay."

Comments

Join the conversation

187 comments

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 08:45

    Difficult to take too seriously when you see how out of shape some players are

    Supposed to be elite sports-people

    • Reply posted by exile annie, today at 08:50

      exile annie replied:
      I recall quite a few male players who weren’t exactly lean mean fighting machines. All time greats. Was it hard to take them seriously?

  • Comment posted by Invicta48, today at 08:30

    Clearly unfit and lacking both intensity and concentration. Fielding has been genuinely village cricket standard.

    • Reply posted by moonsorrow999, today at 08:43

      moonsorrow999 replied:
      Yeah they have overweight players playing. Supposedly professional athletes.

  • Comment posted by viking, today at 08:41

    The latest awful performance from England. The dreadful lack of athleticism and basic skills is astonishing! What sort of preparation has there been? They can't bat they can't field and they can't bowl (SE excepted) and they don't look anywhere near fit enough for tournament cricket. The catching, or lack of it has been lamentable. Utterly unprofessional. Bring back Charlotte Edwards!

    • Reply posted by Goodent, today at 08:54

      Goodent replied:
      Agree with all you say other than bring back Charlotte Edwards . She was athletically slower than most others and took all day to muster a reasonable score - fine in a 4/5 day test but useless in limited mode. If they are to continue to consider themselves f/t professional cricketers then a complete revamp is needed with improved fitness & skills required.

  • Comment posted by tea2sugars, today at 08:57

    Some very unfit and past-it players. The Ladies Who Lunch - Private School Prosecco Club must be disbanded.

  • Comment posted by Chowlayman, today at 08:41

    The jollies fun club is over. Same as the men. Knock it all down and start again. Starting with ECB, central contracts. old pals act. and GET FIT

  • Comment posted by Daveylee, today at 08:55

    Poor quality cricket that does nothing to promote womens cricket, in fact it does quite the opposite , very very poor; simple things like bowling a line, how on earth can a team possibly bowl 44 wides in the first two games and expect to be taken seriously and with a chance to win their 3rd game??

    • Reply posted by BAT-ten down the hatches, today at 08:56

      BAT-ten down the hatches replied:
      Careful, BBC will delete this message because you are not saying how wonderful Women's cricket is,

  • Comment posted by turbowoowoo, today at 08:49

    very very overweight and unfit team, and fielding is so very poor. this team cannot get the basics right and surely we have better sportswomen than this?

  • Comment posted by viking, today at 08:58

    Interesting to read that Brunt wants a shorter wicket and a different ball. Women tennis players don't need a smaller court. The problem is complacency, poor basic skills and lack of fitness, not the wicket or the equipment. They need a 3 months fitness boot camp before they pick up a bat or a ball again.

    • Reply posted by Airbag, today at 09:02

      Airbag replied:
      They only play 3 sets though? Maybe an over in Women’s cricket should only be 3 balls?

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 09:00

    I get the impression this England team think they are much better than they actually are and as a consequence they are not performing.

  • Comment posted by Cobblers, today at 08:31

    So disappointing and yet again the wrong team selection. I suppose now we're as good as out, we might see Tash Farrant get a game. Hopefully Mady Villiers too. For all the talk of unprecedented depth in the English game, we still keep seeing the same old faces in the team. It's harder to get out of this team than it is to get into it.

    • Reply posted by moonsorrow999, today at 08:42

      moonsorrow999 replied:
      Genuinely not sure about the depth comments. I think the stocks are extremely bare at best. When you compare to other teams at least.

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 08:40

    Catches win matches. 3 games in and the fielding has been hopeless.

    • Reply posted by BAT-ten down the hatches, today at 08:51

      BAT-ten down the hatches replied:
      And the bowling and fielding. All 12 year old boys standard.

  • Comment posted by Kinny, today at 08:30

    Need to keep it tight in the last over, Wide!! oh no. Deservedly out of this tournament, useless!!

  • Comment posted by perrysj, today at 09:03

    Too many players that are too old,fat and slow. Team hasn’t changed in four years!

    • Reply posted by tfinlay3107, today at 09:13

      tfinlay3107 replied:
      Harsh but true! Without wanting to be disrespectful but on a point of purely professional sport, I've wandered how a couple are even allowed onto the pitch, basic fitness standards for players who are at the end of the day on central contracts.

  • Comment posted by algr, today at 08:26

    Our bowling was like a 6 year old bowling to his Dad in the back garden and getting hit 5 gardens away

  • Comment posted by Shimi6, today at 08:44

    Plenty of teams now better than us. Let's call time on most of this bunch who've remained at the same level for many years, i.e. poor fielding, poor fitness, unimaginative leadership and timid batting. Matron, let's make way for new blood and disband the closed-loop St Trinian's jolly hockey sticks club. Amateur hour is over.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 08:39

    England ladies have been unlucky with three close losses. However, there's no doubt they need a white ball reset and to bring in new and younger talent. A lot of the current squad are living on past glories and should retire to take their place in a BBC commentary box near you.

    • Reply posted by Not rainman, today at 09:42

      Not rainman replied:
      Unlucky?? You must be wearing rose tinted glasses, far too many wides and buffet balls, fielding and catching has been atrocious. Time for a major overhaul.

  • Comment posted by airwolf, today at 08:58

    This is what happens when we artificially promote & hype up performance in the modern age. The truth is we did well to win it last time but the facts were, we were never so much better than the rest, had more resource & full time etc...now the RoW Women are taking it more seriously it,s quite clearly levelled out.

  • Comment posted by jon60, today at 09:01

    You can hardly call it cricket, so many basic errors and so many of them look unfit.

    • Reply posted by Thick and Veiny, today at 09:15

      Thick and Veiny replied:
      I have a lot of time for women's cricket but England have been embarrassing this tournament so far. So many poor dropped catches... I've lost count.

      Amy Jones is also a poor keeper. Not the first time she's spilled a diddy stumping chance.

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 08:49

    Are the South Africans professional? We only win against the teams made up of PE teachers that have had to hold cake sales to pay their air fares?

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 08:27

    Well this just goes to show women’s English cricket it’s not up to standard what’s the point of putting rubbish on TV 📺

    • Reply posted by johnb, today at 08:58

      johnb replied:
      Advertising

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport