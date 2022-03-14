Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Ellyse Perry moved to 31 Women's World Cup wickets, joint-seventh on the all-time list

Women's World Cup, Wellington West Indies 131 (45.5 overs): Taylor 50, Perry 3-22, Gardner 3-25 Australia 132-3 (30.2 overs): Haynes 83* Australia won by seven wickets Scorecard ; Table

Australia continued their march towards the Women's World Cup semi-finals with a seven-wicket demolition of West Indies in Wellington.

West Indies were hustled out for only 131, with Ellyse Perry and Ash Gardner claiming three wickets each.

Opener Rachael Haynes made an unbeaten 83 as Australia chased their target with 19.4 overs to spare.

Australia top the eight-team group with four wins from four games, while West Indies lie fifth.

A second defeat in their fourth match leaves West Indies sitting outside the semi-final places.

The heavy nature of the loss damages their net run-rate and is a minor help to England, who are likely to need to win their four remaining matches to have any hope of reaching the semis.

It is the second time in four days that West Indies have been well beaten, following a 155-run loss to India on Saturday.

They were reduced to 34-3 at the Basin Reserve by seamer Perry before off-spinner Gardner struck twice in an over to engineer a further slump to 70-5.

Although captain Stafanie Taylor battled to 50, she became Gardner's third victim and West Indies were bowled out with 4.1 overs unused.

Australia lost Alyssa Healy for three and captain Meg Lanning without scoring to be in mild trouble at 7-2.

But Haynes added 51 with Perry and an unbroken 74 with Beth Mooney, who ended 28 not out.

Left-handed Haynes is the tournament's leading run-scorer on 277, 70 more than West Indies' Hayley Matthews in second place.