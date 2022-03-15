Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nkrumah Bonner hit his maiden Test century against Sri Lanka last year in his third match

West Indies v England, second Test Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados Dates: 16-20 March Time: 14:00 GMT

West Indies batter Nkrumah Bonner's career is one of a high that came too soon before a low that lasted too long.

The 33-year-old, who hit a fine century in the drawn first Test against England last week, made his international debut in T20 cricket in 2011 having played just four professional games in the format.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, two poor performances against England and Australia followed and Bonner would not get a sniff of international cricket again for almost a decade, during which he went to work in construction in the United States.

Bonner says he "sometimes" wondered whether cricket was not for him.

He adds: "There have been ups and downs but I always kept the faith and finally it's paid off."

Since making his Test debut in February 2021 against Bangladesh, Bonner has made two centuries in 10 matches at an average of 49.2. His career is at an all-time high.

"During that 10-year period when I was out, there was a lot of work I put in mentally, physically and technically and I'm really happy to be reaping the rewards now," he says.

"I'm more experienced now, I understand my game a lot better.

"I always had that belief I could play international cricket. Obviously sometimes the belief goes down a little bit but I kept working and I'm really happy to have come back."

After several poor seasons with his native Jamaica, Bonner moved to Leeward Islands where he was unable to turn around his form and after two and half seasons he was released.

Rather than return home, Bonner moved to the United States and took a nine-to-five job in construction and has previously said he thought it was the end of his career.

However, he got "fed up" and decided to move back to Jamaica to "do what I love".

A switch was flipped. Bonner had previously averaged 24.05 in first-class cricket, but since returning from the States, he has averaged 50.8.

Bonner was re-signed by Jamaica and given a chance late in the 2018-19 season after going unselected at the start of the year.

Batting at number seven and arriving at the crease at 27-5, Bonner scored a crucial 97.

"Obviously that was the turning point of my career," he says.

From that moment the runs have not stopped. The following season his performances earned him a spot as a Test reserve for West Indies' tour of England in 2020.

Then came a debut against Bangladesh where his 86 off 245 balls helped West Indies to a historic victory as they chased down 395 to win a match best remembered for Bonner's fellow debutant, Kyle Mayers, recording an unbeaten double century.

Bonner's innings symbolised what was to come as his obdurate, resilient style was on show once again last week as his first-innings 123 came off 355 balls, before his unbeaten 38 off 138 balls in the second innings safely guided West Indies to a draw on the final day.

"My runs are always gritty," said Bonner after the match.

"I'm not a free-scoring guy, I'm very disciplined. My power is about concentration.

"It was very emotional, for sure. Getting some runs against England is always a good feeling, especially against a team under some pressure."

Bonner will be hoping for more success against England when the second Test starts in Barbados on Wednesday.