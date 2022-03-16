Stuart Meaker is transporting supplies to Poland, which will then be delivered to Ukraine

Former Surrey and England bowler Stuart Meaker is embarking on a journey across Europe to deliver supplies and aid to Ukrainians affected by the war with Russia.

The 33-year-old will drive solo in his van full of supplies, ranging from airbeds to nappies, to Poland before it is transported into Ukraine.

Meaker said he was making the journey because "if the same was happening here I'm pretty sure everyone else would do the same for us".

Russian forces entered Ukraine on 24 February and the two countries have been at war ever since as Russia has targeted major cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson and Mariupol.

Ukrainian authorities say more than 2,400 civilians have been killed in the conflict.

"I was the same as everyone else, just sat watching the news and feeling a little bit helpless," Meaker, who played two one-day and two T20 internationals for England, told BBC Radio London.

"I'm currently in a position whereby I'm not fully employed, I have some free time, I have a van.

"I was desperate to go out and volunteer, and be hands-on.

"It's one thing donating money and not really seeing where that goes, even though that's obviously incredibly helpful and the mainstream organisations will have put a structure in place.

"I just felt like, all hands on deck, I can go and help out and can see what I can do."

Meaker, who also played for Sussex and Auckland during his 13-year career, first had the idea when he saw an article about a group of people from a pub in Midhurst who were looking for volunteer drivers to join a convoy and deliver aid to Ukraine.

There was not room for Meaker to join because of such a high number of volunteers, so he set up a JustGiving page and started to crowdfund donations on social media.

He took a ferry over to France late on Tuesday before beginning a 20-hour journey to the Polish city of Lublin, near the border with Ukraine.

"I'm very humbled by everyone's goodwill and thanks," he said.

"I'm one of many, many people that are doing exactly the same thing that don't get a mention.

"Those are the ones who really deserve the applause from everyone as soon as they get back.

"And I think everyone wants to help. There has been so much outpouring of people thinking 'how can I help?' They might not initially have the van or the time to go out there, I'm just doing it on their behalf really and being a help in any which way I can.

"It's just a show of solidarity and a show of goodwill to everyone who has donated and given to the cause."

Stuart Meaker was talking to BBC Radio London's Mark Church.