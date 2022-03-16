Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shane Warne in discussion with Eoin Morgan in August 2021

The draft for the men's Hundred and announcement of new women's signings has been pushed back a week to avoid clashing with Shane Warne's state funeral.

The new date will be 5 April as Warne's funeral will take place on 30 March, when the draft was initially scheduled.

Warne was head coach of London Spirit's men's side for the inaugural competition last season.

The former Australian bowler died in Thailand, aged 52, on 4 March.

"Shane was a much loved part of The Hundred and played an important role in launching the competition as head coach of London Spirit's men's team," a statement read.

"He will be hugely missed by everyone involved in the competition."

The second season of the 100-ball tournament begins on 3 August with defending men's champions Southern Brave hosting Welsh Fire.

Warne's former side Spirit will get the first pick in the men's draft after finishing bottom in 2021.