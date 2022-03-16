Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Luke Wood took career-best T20 figures of 4-20 to help Lancashire beat Yorkshire in the Blast last season

Lancashire all-rounder Luke Wood has extended his contract until the end of the 2024 season.

The 26-year-old joined the Red Rose from Nottinghamshire on a three-year deal before the 2020 campaign.

"I came here at the end of 2019 looking to get myself into the side and playing regularly, so to be able to commit for another three years is great," he told the club website. external-link

"We have a great bunch of lads here; I feel as though I am fully integrated."