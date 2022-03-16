Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wright led Sussex to the knockout stages of the T20 Blast in five of his seven seasons as captain

Luke Wright is to stand down as Sussex Sharks' T20 Blast captain ahead of the new season.

Wright has held the job for seven years but now wants to focus on his own game.

The 37-year-old led Sussex 104 times in T20 matches and twice led the county to finals day in 2018 and 2021.

Wright told the club website external-link : "It has been a huge honour to captain Sussex, the club I love so much. However, I feel it is the right time to step down."

Wright, who is the leading domestic T20 run scorer in England, will still play for the Sharks this summer and in 2023.

Sussex will appoint his successor before the competition starts in May.