Rod Marsh (left) formed a formidable partnership with fast bowler Dennis Lillee (right, pictured in 1987)

Dennis Lillee said he would "miss my mate" as he led tributes to Rod Marsh at the former Australia wicketkeeper's funeral on Thursday.

Marsh died aged 74 after suffering a heart attack earlier in March.

The dismissal 'caught Marsh, bowled Lillee' occurred 95 times in Test cricket - a record partnership between a wicketkeeper and fast bowler.

"His cricket ability has been very well documented - it's the person Rod Marsh that I loved," Lillee said.

More than 800 people attended Marsh's funeral external-link at the Adelaide Oval.

Marsh effected 355 dismissals - a world record at the time of his retirement - in 96 Test appearances for Australia from 1970 to 1984.

He and Lillee retired simultaneously in 1984 along with former captain Greg Chappell.

"It's taken me days to be able to write my thoughts down on this amazing bloke," Lillee said.

"People often ask me if I missed playing - my answer was no, I don't, but I do miss my team-mates of 14, 15 years.

"Gradually our friendship blossomed. I miss my mate and will keep remembering the good times. He was a one-off."

A recorded message from former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist - who previously described Marsh as his "idol and hero" - was played to mourners.

Former team-mates John Inverarity and Bruce Laird also spoke.