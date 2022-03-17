Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Alsop was part of Hampshire's squad that reached the T20 Blast finals last season

Sussex have agreed a season-long loan deal to bring Hampshire wicketkeeper-batter Tom Alsop to the county.

Alsop, 26, will be available to play in all formats for Sussex, having been ever-present in the County Championship for Hampshire last season.

"We're excited to have Tom on loan for the whole season," Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury said.

"We'd identified a lack of top-three batters on the staff and see Tom as a talented top-order player.

"He's a top lad who I have no doubt will fit into the squad brilliantly alongside our young homegrown talent."

Alsop took 14 catches last season as he featured as a stand-in wicketkeeper in Hampshire's red-ball side, as well as opening the batting in the One-Day Cup.

His previous honours with Hampshire include winning the 50-over competition in 2018 as they beat Kent at Lord's.